First Seven Shows Of 'The Big Rock Summer Tour' Feat. RATT, TOM KEIFER, SKID ROW And SLAUGHTER Officially Postponed

The first seven shows of the previously announced "The Big Rock Summer Tour" — featuring RATT, CINDERELLA's Tom Keifer, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER — have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

Affected dates:

June 03 - Farmingville, NY - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill

June 06 - Rosemount, IL - Rosemont Theatre

June 09 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

June 10 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

June 12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Casino at Etess Arena

June 13 - Canandaluga, NY - CMAC

June 14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

SKID ROW said in a statement: "[These] dates are rescheduling out of an abundance of caution for our fans, crew and venue staff. As soon as we have the dates finalized we'll share the updated schedule, and all tickets will be honored accordingly. We truly appreciate your understanding, and value your patronage. Stay healthy, stay safe, and we'll see you soon."

"The Big Rock Summer Tour" dates in August and September are still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

For more information, visit BigRockSummerTour.com

RATT has spent the last year touring with a lineup that includes original singer Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier, along with drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE) and guitarist Jordan Ziff.

Keifer's sophomore solo album, "Rise", was released in September via Cleopatra Records. The CINDERELLA frontman was joined on the disc by his #keiferband — Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope and Kory Myers.

Although CINDERELLA hasn't released a new studio album since 1994's "Still Climbing", the band started playing sporadic shows again in 2010 but has been largely inactive for the last few years while Keifer has toured as a solo artist.

Last December, SKID ROW guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo confirmed to Paul Anthony of Planet Rock that the band is putting the finishing touches on the final chapter of the "United World Rebellion" trilogy, which will tentatively be released in 2020. The disc was tracked at a Nashville, Tennessee studio with producer Michael Wagener, who also helmed the group's 1989 self-titled debut and 1991's "Slave To The Grind".

SKID ROW's new disc will mark its first release with South African-born, British-based vocalist ZP Theart (DRAGONFORCE, TANK, I AM I), who joined the band in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

SLAUGHTER's current lineup includes lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Mark Slaughter and bassist Dana Strum alongside Jeff "Blando" Bland on lead guitar and Blas Elias on drums.

The band's double-platinum-selling debut album, "Stick It To Ya", peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 in 1990, based to the strength of its first two singles, "Fly To The Angels" and "Up All Night".

SLAUGHTER has not released a studio album since 1999's "Back To Reality".

