FIREWIND Announces New Singer

FIREWIND, the band featuring former OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Gus G., has parted ways with guitarist/keyboardist Bob Katsionis and singer Henning Basse. The group's new vocalist is Herbie Langhans, who has previously played with AVANTASIA and SINBREED.

FIREWIND is currently working on its ninth studio album, to be released later in 2020.

FIREWIND announced the latest lineup changes in a social media post earlier today. The group wrote: "Dear friends & supporters, we've been pretty quiet about the new album but we'll cut right to the chase.

"After many years, Bob Katsionis is stepping down from the ongoing touring lifestyle and focus on his work as a producer / studio engineer as well as his own projects. We've also parted ways with Henning Basse due to personal reasons that will prevent him from completing the upcoming album touring cycle and continuing with the band overall. We thank them both for their time and contributions to FIREWIND. There's absolutely no bad blood here, the guys are part of our legacy and we wish them best of luck for the future.

"While this was a big challenge for us, it is a change that needed to happen in order for the band to continue. This is a rebirth of FIREWIND and a new chapter in our musical history.

"At the same time we'd like to welcome new singer Herbie Langhans (AVANTASIA, ex-SINBREED). Herbie is a hell of a singer and his powerful style breathes new life on our new material but also on our back catalogue. He recently completed the vocals for our ninth studio album, which is due later this year.

"We're very excited to finally reveal the upcoming album and share the new sounds with you! Stay tuned as more announcements coming real soon!"

FIREWIND and PRIMAL FEAR will support New Jersey's progressive metal masters SYMPHONY X on their "25th Anniversary North American tour 2020". The 28-date trek will kick off in Englewood, New Jersey on May 14 and make stops in Montreal, Cleveland and Austin before concluding on June 17 at The Masquerade in Atlanta.

FIREWIND's last album, "Immortals" marked the first time the band used an outside co-producer, having worked with Dennis Ward, who not only engineered, mixed and mastered the LP, but also co-wrote it together with Gus. The disc was FIREWIND's first and only release with Basse, who previously toured with the band on various continents in 2007 and was the singer in Gus's solo touring group.

