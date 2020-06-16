FILTER To Release New Song 'Thoughts And Prayers' This Thursday

The official music video for a new FILTER song called "Thoughts And Prayers" will make its online debut on Thursday, June 18 at 8:00 a.m. PDT / 11:00 a.m. EDT. The track was written as a collaboration between FILTER mainman Richard Patrick and fellow FILTER founding member Brian Liesegang, who reconnected for several months in 2018 and 2019 before scrapping their planned reunion album.
"Thoughts And Prayers" will appear on FILTER's forthcoming album, "Murica", tentatively due before the end of the year. Also set to appear on the disc is another track called "Come Take My Guns", a preview of which is available below.
Patrick said the "Thoughts And Prayers" video is "controversial" because "it's extremely blunt. I had to take some of the footage out," he said. "I directed it, and I'm really stoked."
Richard has successfully led and spearheaded FILTER for the last 20 years, releasing many platinum records, including "Title of Record" and "The Almagamut".
The reunion of Patrick and Liesegang reportedly happened after they were challenged from the stage in mid-performance by their mutual friend Louise Post of VERUCA SALT, who stopped her concert to admonish them "to bury any bullshit, forget the crap, and get their shit together." The two had an interesting conversation on the drive home. After initially treating their renewed collaboration as an experiment to see what "might happen," they rediscovered not only their friendship, but also their unique "yin and yang" working style.
FILTER's most recent LP, "Crazy Eyes", came out in April 2016 via Wind-Up Records.
