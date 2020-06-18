FILTER Releases Official Music Video For New Song 'Thoughts And Prayers'

June 18, 2020 0 Comments

FILTER Releases Official Music Video For New Song 'Thoughts And Prayers'

The official music video for a new FILTER song called "Thoughts And Prayers" can be seen below. The track was written as a collaboration between FILTER mainman Richard Patrick and fellow FILTER founding member Brian Liesegang, who reconnected for several months in 2018 and 2019 before scrapping their planned reunion album.

"Thoughts And Prayers" will appear on FILTER's forthcoming album, "Murica", tentatively due before the end of the year.

Patrick stated about "Thoughts And Prayers": "America is spinning out of control. It's never been more sick, unemployed and especially divided. I love my country so much that I'm willing to part with some fans that might not like my message to her.

"'Thoughts And Prayers' has become a meaningless catchphrase that gets thrown out every time something bad happens. Usually a mass murder etc. It's an empty gesture. It's time for more than thoughts and prayers. It's time to wake the fuck up and start listening to each other."

A few days ago, Patrick said the "Thoughts And Prayers" video is "controversial" because "it's extremely blunt. I had to take some of the footage out," he said. "I directed it, and I'm really stoked."

Richard has successfully led and spearheaded FILTER for the last 20 years, releasing many platinum records, including "Title of Record" and "The Almagamut".

The reunion of Patrick and Liesegang reportedly happened after they were challenged from the stage in mid-performance by their mutual friend Louise Post of VERUCA SALT, who stopped her concert to admonish them "to bury any bullshit, forget the crap, and get their shit together." The two had an interesting conversation on the drive home. After initially treating their renewed collaboration as an experiment to see what "might happen," they rediscovered not only their friendship, but also their unique "yin and yang" working style.

FILTER's most recent LP, "Crazy Eyes", came out in April 2016 via Wind-Up Records.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).