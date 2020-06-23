FILTER Releases Official Lyric Video For 'Thoughts And Prayers'

The official lyric video for a new FILTER song called "Thoughts And Prayers" can be seen below. The track was written as a collaboration between FILTER mainman Richard Patrick and fellow FILTER founding member Brian Liesegang, who reconnected for several months in 2018 and 2019 before scrapping their planned reunion album.

"Thoughts And Prayers" will appear on FILTER's forthcoming album, "Murica", tentatively due before the end of the year.

Patrick stated about "Thoughts And Prayers": "America is spinning out of control. It's never been more sick, unemployed and especially divided. I love my country so much that I'm willing to part with some fans that might not like my message to her.

"'Thoughts And Prayers' has become a meaningless catchphrase that gets thrown out every time something bad happens. Usually a mass murder etc. It's an empty gesture. It's time for more than thoughts and prayers. It's time to wake the fuck up and start listening to each other."

A few days ago, Patrick said the "Thoughts And Prayers" video is "controversial" because "it's extremely blunt. I had to take some of the footage out," he said. "I directed it, and I'm really stoked."

Richard has successfully led and spearheaded FILTER for the last 20 years, releasing many platinum records, including "Title of Record" and "The Almagamut".

The reunion of Patrick and Liesegang reportedly happened after they were challenged from the stage in mid-performance by their mutual friend Louise Post of VERUCA SALT, who stopped her concert to admonish them "to bury any bullshit, forget the crap, and get their shit together." The two had an interesting conversation on the drive home. After initially treating their renewed collaboration as an experiment to see what "might happen," they rediscovered not only their friendship, but also their unique "yin and yang" working style.

FILTER's most recent LP, "Crazy Eyes", came out in April 2016 via Wind-Up Records.

