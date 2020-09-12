Fifth Season Of SAMMY HAGAR's 'Rock & Roll Road Trip' To Premiere On AXS TV Next Month

AXS TV has announced that the network's popular music interview series "Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar" is continuing its fifth season, returning with six all-new episodes starting Sunday, October 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. "Rock & Roll Road Trip" airs as part of the network's "Sunday Night Rocks" block, which also includes "The Top Ten Revealed" at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, "Rock Legends" at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT and "A Year In Music" at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.

Hosted by beloved rock icon Sammy Hagar, "Rock & Roll Road Trip" has cemented itself as one of the network's top performing programs, captivating viewers every week as the Red Rocker (Hagar) hits the road for candid conversations and unforgettable jam sessions with some of the biggest names in entertainment. In the first-half of season five, Hagar cruised across the country to rock out and talk shop with an impressive roster of superstars, including DEF LEPPARD, BIG & RICH, Ted Nugent, Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Thomas and Brian May, among others.

The second-half of season five kicks off on October 4 with a tour of Ronnie Dunn's unique ranch where the country star raises a different kind of livestock, followed by a lively jam session with Hagar, Dunn and Kix Brooks. Then, on October 11, the series presents a heartfelt tribute to beloved rock showman Eddie Money, as the Red Rocker honors his dear friend during a star-studded night of music that finds him taking the stage with Money's children Dez and Jesse Money, and catching up with fellow rock trailblazers James Hetfield, George Thorogood, Greg Kihn, Louie Anderson, Mickey Thomas, Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato. Other highlights include a visit with acclaimed artist Pat Monahan, frontman of the Grammy-winning septet TRAIN (Oct. 18); a trek to the heart of Music City — Nashville — where Hagar heads to one of his favorite venues to trade stories with chart-topping rocker Chris Daughtry, followed by a performance of the blues classic "Have Mercy" (Oct. 25); a spirited sitdown with legendary percussionist Kenny Aronoff and TOTO founder Steve Lukather (Nov. 1); and a one-hour special to close out the season (Nov.8).

"I could not be happier to finally be back in business on the fifth season of 'Rock & Roll Road Trip'," Hagar said. "We have so much fun with this series, and there are a lot of cool appearances and performances planned for the second-half. I think our fans are really going to enjoy it, and I hope we can provide them with some much-needed entertainment during this time."

"'Rock & Roll Road Trip' has always been a favorite with our audience, and we are so pleased to be able to bring them six all-new episodes as we continue production on season five," said Sarah Weidman, head of original programming, development and multiplatform content for AXS TV. "We look forward to giving our loyal viewers even more of the fun conversations, exclusive jam sessions and unforgettable moments they have come to expect when 'Rock & Roll Road Trip' returns on October 4th."

"Rock & Roll Road Trip" season 5 fall schedule:

Oct. 4 - Only in America with guests Brooks & Dunn

Oct. 11 - Memories of Money with guests James Hetfield & George Thorogood

Oct. 18 - Training Dai with guest Pat Monahan

Oct. 25 - Passing the Torch with guest Chris Daughtry

Nov. 1 - Guests Kenny Aronoff & Steve Lukather

Nov. 8 - One-Hour Special (details to be announced)

Photo credit: Leah Johnhell

