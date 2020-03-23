Fifth And Final Product Delivery In METALLICA-Inspired Collection From BILLABONG LAB Now Available

Billabong LAB has announced the fifth and final product delivery in the Billabong x Metallica 2019-2020 Collection of menswear. Titled "...And Justice For All", this latest selection of apparel is inspired by METALLICA's fourth studio album and features previously unreleased concept art by boardsports-affiliated artist Pushead in a limited release of cross-branded surf trunks, T-shirts, and corduroy jackets.

Hitting retailers and online channels globally today, the fifth drop in the Billabong x Metallica Collection is endorsed by Billabong surf athlete and new World Championship Tour member Ethan Ewing. The 21-year-old Australian is known for his speed, flawless technique and explosiveness, which is a perfect match for the impossibly fast, technically brilliant energy of METALLICA's multi-platinum "...And Justice For All" album.

This premium design collaboration with METALLICA comes through Billabong LAB, a platform that supports artists, musicians, designers and photographers. The five-part collection, released between October 2019 and March 2020, features a unique blend of board sports-engineered apparel from Billabong and album artwork from Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees METALLICA.

Available today, the final product drops with the raucous opening track, "Blackened", as the collection's theme song.

Recorded in early 1988 at One On One Recording Studios in Los Angeles, "…Justice" sounded unlike anything ever before: It was loud, fast and heavy, yet it was sonically unique; and the authority-defying sound further acknowledged METALLICA as progenitors of the genre.

As a special treat, the "...And Justice For All" drop includes artwork never featured on apparel before. Renowned artist Pushead provided his original concept art from the "One" single — as well as the artwork for "The Shortest Straw" — for the collection. Pushead has helped define the graphic style of board sports and of punk and metal culture like no other artist before or after him, with his signature depictions of skulls and gore that were featured on skateboard graphics and the legendary "Skate Rock" cassette tapes released by Thrasher magazine.

With METALLICA's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo being avid surfers, the raw energy of "...And Justice for All" finds its natural counterparts in Billabong's engineered garments that are built to endure the harshest ocean conditions.

"It's been an amazing five months with five show-stopping collections," said Evan Slater, VP of global marketing at Billabong. "But this one feels like the final song in a mind-melting METALLICA concert. We're so grateful to have worked with such a legendary brand on a project of this scope and hope you enjoy the product as much as we do."

Key pieces in this final drop include the "The Shortest Straw" boardshort featuring floating eyeball and skull imagery in the characteristic Pushead line art style. The drop's second boardshort, "Landmine", showcases the artist's concept art for the single "One" in a colorized sublimation print. Crafted from 90 percent recycled polyester and 10 percent elastane in a 19-inch performance fit, both surf trunks represent Billabong's leadership in athlete approved performance apparel.

Pushead's original design also shines on the "One Tee", featuring the hardcore artwork on super soft, 100-percent ring spun cotton in a garment wash. As the exclamation point behind the fifth apparel drop, the all black 100-percent cotton corduroy jacket features the "The Shortest Straw" design as a large back print, supplemented by applique and embroidery details in a vintage wash.

Pieces in the Billabong x Metallica 2019-2020 Collection have featured artwork from METALLICA's most iconic albums — including original concept art by legendary artist Pushead — on pieces such as t-shirts and long sleeves crafted from 100% combed ring-spun cotton, boardshorts made from recycled plastics, hooded fleece, cotton corduroy jackets, and full graphic-print neoprene wetsuits.

"For myself, the exhilaration of heavy metal and the exhilaration of riding a wave are one and the same. The new collaboration reflects this incredible feeling," said Hammett.

Since the collection's October 2019 launch, the five product releases have riffed on the following themes: "The Black Album" (October 2019), "Metallica x AI Forever" celebrating the memory of Billabong athlete Andy Irons (December 2019), "Ride The Lightning" (January 2020), "Master Of Puppets" (February 2020), plus "…And Justice For All" (March 2020). Endorsing athletes have included Billabong's top surf talent such as Jack Freestone, Italo Ferreira, Seth Moniz, Griffin Colapinto and Ryan Callinan. Several pieces from previous releases have already sold out due to high demand, including the AI Forever x Metallica short sleeve T-shirt in memory of surf champion Andy Irons with proceeds benefiting the Andy Irons Foundation.

You can now see all special products from all five drops of the co-branded collection on the Billabong LAB x Metallica Collection landing page.

"There's a lot of rage in metal, but it's a good rage," said Trujillo about the collaboration with Billabong LAB. "It's a great release, almost like surfing, out in the rhythm of the ocean."

The fifth and final delivery in the Billabong x Metallica 2019-2020 Collection is available now in e-commerce and international retail while supplies last.

