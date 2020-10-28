FEVER 333 And GRANDSON Record Covers Of LINKIN PARK Classics For 'Spotify Singles'

Grammy Award-nominated band and activists FEVER 333 and acclaimed singer, songwriter and activist GRANDSON today contribute covers of two LINKIN PARK classics to a new double A-side Spotify Singles recording. These special recordings mark the first time the popular Spotify Singles program has dove into the catalog to celebrate a classic album: the 20th anniversary of LINKIN PARK's diamond-selling, groundbreaking debut album, "Hybrid Theory".

GRANDSON delivered a rendition of "One Step Closer" while FEVER 333 provided their take on "In The End".

GRANDSON recharges the riffs of "One Step Closer" with punchy production and glitchy electronics, while FEVER 333 sharpen the edges of "In The End" with tenacious rhymes and a hard-hitting delivery.

GRANDSON commented: "I first heard 'In The End' when I was just a kid, illegally downloaded it off Kazaa when I was, like, ten and learned all of Mike's [Shinoda] verses. Then, 10 years later, I played the Forum with Mike in front of thousands of people.

"Chester [Bennington] is an all-time great, and I could never try and sing like he does. We had to pitch the song down just so I could come close to hitting the notes in this song. I just wanted to try and pay homage and do this incredible song justice."

Jason Aalon-Butler of FEVER 333 remarked: "I will never forget that overcast morning in Los Angeles walking from my locker in the F building down the now-infamous 11 stair handrail at Westchester High (now of numerous skate vids fame) toward the bungalows that housed my algebra 2 education and being stopped by my only web site-building homie to tell me of this 'awesome' new band he found called LINKIN PARK.

"'In The End' was the song that made me believe that rap and rock still belonged together. I studied their tasteful marriage of the two styles from that moment on and created my own music with that in mind.

"I wish I could tell my 14-year-old self that one day I'd receive a DM from Mike Shinoda about him liking my music. I wish even more that I could tell my younger self he'd offer to share his talents and energy with me to make more music. I don't think 14-year-old me would believe it, though. 35-year-old me still doesn't."

FEVER 333 just released their new EP, "Wrong Generation", via Roadrunner Records / 333 Wreckords Crew and is currently in the midst of its "Worldwide D333monstrations For The Wrong Generation" livestream tour.

GRANDSON is set release his full-length debut, "Death Of An Optimist", on December 4 through Fueled By Ramen. The forthcoming album includes recent singles "Identity", "Riptide" (co-produced by Shinoda) and "Dirty", which is currently climbing the Alternative Radio chart.