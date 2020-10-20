FEAR FACTORY's 'The Industrialist' To Be Released In New Version Featuring Real Drums Instead Of Drum Machine

FEAR FACTORY drummer Mike Heller has confirmed to New Breed TV that the band's 2012 album "The Industrialist", will be released on digital services in a new version where the drum-machine technology used on the original recording will be replaced by live drums.

"'The Industralist', which never had real drums, is going to be — at least as far as drums go — re-recorded," Heller said (see video below). "I will be recording real drums on [it], and it will get a release alongside the original."

Legendary extreme-metal drummer Gene Hoglan (TESTAMENT, DEATH, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, DARK ANGEL, FEAR FACTORY, DETHKLOK) laid down the drum tracks on FEAR FACTORY's 2010 album, "Mechanize", but was dismissed from the band before the recording sessions for "The Industrialist".

Hoglan later criticized FEAR FACTORY for deciding to use a drum machine on "The Industrialist", saying: I don't care what kind of drum machine you use, I will kill your drum machine. If you have a drummer like myself at your disposal, yet you are gonna go with a drum machine, I don't understand the thought process behind that." He added: "I gave FEAR FACTORY the deadliest record they can ever imagine, at the time, and their efforts afterwards weren't taken as seriously. So the proof is right there."

In a 2012 interview with ReGen Magazine FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares defended the band's decision to embrace drum-machine technology on "The Industrialist". He said, "The songwriting process was much quicker, much more efficient, much more cost effective." He continued: "Obviously, a band like FEAR FACTORY has always embraced the technology from the beginning — we've always been open about it, we've always talked about it. We've always talked about guys like [producer] Rhys Fulber helping us out, ever since 'Fear Is The Mindkiller', which was after 'Soul Of A New Machine'. We've embraced all that." Cazares added: "Most people are saying, 'Them using drum programming is no different. It doesn't really sound any different.' You know what I mean?! They can expect it from a band like FEAR FACTORY. Again, it's very cost effective."

Late last month, singer Burton C. Bell issued a statement officially announcing his departure from FEAR FACTORY, saying that he "cannot align" himself with someone whom he does not trust or respect.

Bell's exit from FEAR FACTORY came more than two weeks after Cazares launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist him with the production costs associated with the release of FEAR FACTORY's long-awaited new album.

