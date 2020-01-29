FEAR FACTORY's DINO CAZARES: 'We've Always Talked About Basic Futuristic Concepts That Pretty Much Came True'

January 29, 2020 0 Comments

FEAR FACTORY's DINO CAZARES: 'We've Always Talked About Basic Futuristic Concepts That Pretty Much Came True'

Alex Haber of Heavy New York conducted an interview with guitarist Dino Cazares of veteran industrial metallers FEAR FACTORY at this year's NAMM show in Anaheim, California. You can watch the entire chat below. A few excerpts follow (transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET).

On his 2020 plans:

Dino: "Definitely ASESINO [his grindcore side project]. We're working on a new record. We have a lot of it already written. We're going to put it ourselves. We just got to get it done by this summer."

On songwriting inspiration:

Dino: "It comes out of nowhere. Sometimes it can be from watching a movie, sometimes it can be from sitting on the couch, coming up with a cool riff, a 'couch riff.' Sometimes it could be talking to somebody and somebody says something fucking cool and I'm, like, 'Oh, shit.' For some reason, that could inspire me to write something. It comes from everywhere."

On the evolution of FEAR FACTORY's sound:

Dino: "We definitely tried to experiment with our sound. If you look at 'Demanufacture', it's much more cold — [it] had a killer, sleek, cold production to it. Whereas 'Obsolete', we wanted it to be groovier, more organic. So we've always tried to take different approaches on each record."

On whether FEAR FACTORY's lyrics try to be informative or are open to interpretation:

Dino: "Both. Some it is however you want to interpret it. Some of it is very specific. Obviously, FEAR FACTORY is a band that always sang about futuristic technology and how technology is going to become a part of our day-to-day life, which it has. We've always talked about those futuristic concepts that pretty much came true."

On whether some of FEAR FACTORY's lyrics have ended up predicting the future:

Dino: "We were also reading a lot of books, a lot of magazines, a lot of stuff online. A guy like Ray Kurzweil. We followed him a lot, listened to him a lot, and a lot of his futuristic ideas. Him predicting the future and that's kind of like where we got our inspiration from, lyrically."

In a November 2018 interview, FEAR FACTORY singer Burton C. Bell said that the band had completed a new album tentatively titled "Monolith". He also said that "legal technicalities" needed to be sorted out before the record could be released. The effort, which is expected to once again be made available via Nuclear Blast, will mark the Californian band's first collection of new music since 2015's "Genexus" LP.

FEAR FACTORY has been largely inactive since the completion of a 2016 U.S. tour on which it performed its classic second album, "Demanufacture", in its entirety.

The band was the subject of breakup rumors in May 2017 when the band's former bassist-turned-guitarist Christian Olde Wolbers posted a since-deleted eulogy for FF on his Instagram. He wrote "RIP Fear Factory" and appended that post with the hashtag #GrownAssMenThatCantWorkOutShit.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).