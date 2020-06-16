FEAR FACTORY's DINO CAZARES Is Still Auditioning Singers For New Solo Project

FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares discussed the group's current status during an interview with Terry "Beez" Bezer of Knotfest.com's "Mosh Talks With Beez". He said (see video below): "Well, most of our fans know that we've been plagued with lawsuits, so that's been preventing the band from doing anything."

As for how he has been staying busy while in quarantine, Dino said: "I definitely have a lot more time to write music. I'm almost done with my other side band called ASESINO, which means 'assassin' in Spanish. And it's basically a grind/death project that I have with Tony Campos, who's in STATIC-X, and Emilio Márquez, who's also in a band called POSSESSED. So we have this project band. It's gonna be our third record. We're finishing that up. I've been working on my own project as well. No name for it yet. I've been auditioning singers — through video, of course. And I've got over three hundred people who wanted to be a part of this new project. Going through all those singers is a lot of work. So I'm working on that. And then I will see what the future holds for FEAR FACTORY."

When Dino first announced he was looking for a singer for his new project in April, he said it would be "in the style of FEAR FACTORY and DIVINE HERESY."

In a November 2018 interview, FEAR FACTORY singer Burton C. Bell said that the band had completed a new album tentatively titled "Monolith". He also said that "legal technicalities" needed to be sorted out before the record could be released. The effort, which is expected to once again be made available via Nuclear Blast, will mark the Californian band's first collection of new music since 2015's "Genexus" LP.

In 2016, FEAR FACTORY completed a U.S. headlining tour on which it performed its classic second album, "Demanufacture", in its entirety.

FEAR FACTORY was the subject of breakup rumors in May 2017 when the band's former bassist-turned-guitarist Christian Olde Wolbers posted a since-deleted eulogy for FF on his Instagram. He wrote "RIP Fear Factory" and appended that post with the hashtag #GrownAssMenThatCantWorkOutShit.

Cazares recently launched a Patreon page where he is providing insight on his riff technique and riff writing, as well as engaging in gear talk and sharing his inspiration and survival stories on the road as a touring musician.

