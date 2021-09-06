FEAR FACTORY's DINO CAZARES Defends KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN: 'I Wish She Was Wearing One Of My Band's Tees'

FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares says that former CANNIBAL CORPSE singer Chris Barnes is "wrong" to criticize Kourtney Kardashian after the reality TV personality and social media star was photographed wearing one of CANNIBAL CORPSE's t-shirts.
In the widely circulated photo, Kardashian is seen sporting an "Eaten Back To Life"-era long-sleeve T-shirt from the death metal veterans while she and her boyfriend, BLINK-182 drummer Travis Barker, were in Venice for the Dolce & Gabbana show. Her stylist, Dani Michelle, has since confirmed to Vogue that Kourtney borrowed the shirt from Barker, who has a large collection of punk and metal t-shirts. "Kourt has told me before that his closet is an archive itself. She can pick any t-shirt to wear and it's the softest, coolest thing ever," Michelle told Vogue. "Sometimes she just wants to raid it."
On Friday (September 3), Barnes shared an article about Kourtney's latest wardrobe choice and he wrote simply: "Posers." He also tagged Vogue writer Liana Satenstein and wrote in a separate tweet, "here's my response", adding a thumbs down emoji to really express his disapproval.
Earlier today (Monday, September 6), Cazares tweeted out a link to an article about Barnes's reaction to Kourtney's t-shirt, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "He has it all wrong, why wouldn't u want exposure for your music even tho he's not in the band anymore. I wish she was wearing one of my bands tees, great exposure".
After one fan agreed with Dino, writing "the exposure alone makes up for the fact she's wearing it for the wrong reasons", Cazares retorted, "How do we truly know she's not a fan ? Or Maybe she's heard of death metal by now? The whole family has been wearing DM shirts for years now. Yes they have a stylist but that doesn't mean they just can't have it hanging in there closet and just throw it on. Surly Travis is aware".
He continued: "Females wear clothes if it's fashionable, comfortable or looks great on them. The Kardashians have been wearing more death metal T-shirts than I have ever worn. Someone must be a fan maybe the stylist is a fan either way that's great exposure for the genre … I'll say it again, someone is a fan or at least a fan of the style of DM shirts. Either way it's great exposure. The Kardashians have been wearing more death metal shirts than I ever wore in my 55 years of living on this earth".
He added: "How many times have you seen the Kardashians wear death metal T-shirts? Lots !!! they're always in the metal media for wearing death metal T-shirts morbid angel etc… I dont wear DM shirts at all and I'm a fan. … The K's have been wearing Metal shirts for years now and no one in the actual band is complaining. Unfortunately there are so many DM elitist that don't want there favorite music exposed and then get judge mental on a person wearing a death metal tee. I know Metal heads that wear a Taylor swift shirt to get a ride out of people at a metal show.
"The point is its hypocritical for a metal head to judge a popular person for wearing a metal shirt when metal heads are the ones being judge by others for the way they look or dress?"
Former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens seemingly agreed with Dino, chiming in: "Funny thing is people wear sports teams and can't name a player or they get free shirts from a company or products and wear them and don't use them. I see Harley shirts on people who don't own a Harley! But god forbid someone has a band shirt on. Hahah. Crazy".
Kourtney is just the latest in a growing trend of celebrities wearing heavy metal t-shirts as high fashion. Rapper Kanye West has previously been criticized for repping vintage band tees, and Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian is regularly spotted wearing METALLICA t-shirts. Kim's maternal half-sibling Kendall Jenner was seen getting around in a SLAYER tee, and EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt — who also played with SLAYER for nearly a decade — apparently responded by wearing a t-shirt onstage that read "Kill The Kardashians".
After Kanye was seen wearing a TESTAMENT t-shirt in 2016, the band's guitarist Alex Skolnick reacted negatively in an online post, writing: "Goodness gracious. This whole decrepit clan must have picked up a pile of old concert t-shirts (the same pile Kourtney K's SLAYER shirt came from) which have somehow become a 'thing' in trendy fashion (who'd have thought?!!). Inconceivable that any of these pop-culture vultures know who the heck any of the bands are. My guess is he thinks it's a religious group (not the first time that's happened). That is, if he thinks at all, which lately seems unlikely. And I thought this time period couldn't get any weirder..."
Barnes exited CANNIBAL CORPSE in 1995, one year after the release of the band's "The Bleeding" album. He has since been replaced by George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher.
