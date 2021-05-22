FEAR FACTORY Is 'Talking About' A Joint World Tour With STATIC-X

Dino Cazares has told Ireland's Overdrive that there is talk of FEAR FACTORY hitting the road with STATIC-X, another band that features FF's longtime bassist Tony Campos. "We're hoping we get to do a world tour [with STATIC-X] and Tony can do 'double duty' for each show," the guitarist said. "We're hoping to work things out and take this package tour around the world. At the moment, we're talking about it, so no promises just yet, but it's definitely something that I think the fans would really want to see. It would be a dream to make this happen."

He continued: "If Tony couldn't do it and was tied up with STATIC-X, then we would have a cool fill-in. I spoke to Matt DeVries [CHIMAIRA], and hopefully he'll be able to fill in. Matt toured with us before in the past during 'The Industrialist' era. He's a really great guy."

FEAR FACTORY's new album, "Aggression Continuum", will be released on June 18 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP, which was recorded primarily in 2017, features Cazares and original singer Burton C. Bell alongside drummer Mike Heller. It was produced and engineered by Damien Rainaud (DRAGONFORCE, ONCE HUMAN), with keyboards by Igor Khoroshev (ex-YES), and programming on two songs from longtime collaborator Rhys Fulber (FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY). "Aggression Continuum" was mixed by Andy Sneap (MEGADETH, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, TRIVIUM), who also mixed FEAR FACTORY's previous album, 2015's "Genexus".

Last September, Bell issued a statement officially announcing his departure from FEAR FACTORY, saying that he "cannot align" himself with someone whom he does not trust or respect.

Bell's exit from FEAR FACTORY came more than two weeks after Cazares launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist him with the production costs associated with the release of FEAR FACTORY's new LP.

STATIC-X's most recent tour celebrated the 20th anniversary of the band's platinum-certified "Wisconsin Death Trip" album and paid homage to frontman Wayne Static, who died seven years ago.

While the identity of STATIC-X's touring singer — who goes by the name Xer0 — has not been officially revealed, strong rumors suggest that DOPE frontman Edsel Dope is performing alongside Campos, drummer Ken Jay and guitarist Koichi Fukuda.

