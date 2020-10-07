FATES WARNING Releases Lyric Video For New Single 'Now Comes The Rain'

On November 6, FATES WARNING will release its new album, "Long Day Good Night", via Metal Blade Records. The official lyric video for the disc's second single, "Now Comes The Rain", can be seen below.

FATES WARNING has been a formidable presence in progressive metal for more than 35 years, helping to shape and drive the genre without ever compromising its integrity or losing relevance. They return in 2020 with "Long Day Good Night", the most epic and longest album of its storied career, mixed by Joe Barresi.

"The styles of music we've written distinguish this record from the rest of our catalogue," states vocalist Ray Alder. "There are some songs with electronics and some with a nice ethereal feel, as well as some pretty straightforward grooves, at least for us. And there are also some pretty heavy songs. We tried to give the listener a host of different things to listen to, as opposed to an album where every song sounds the same." As such, the album is something of a rollercoaster ride, moving through various moods and making for perhaps their most vital release to date.

Guitarist Jim Matheos began writing the album in mid-2019, working closely with Alder for about a year, honing the songs, completing 13 for their 13th full-length — which, uncoincidentally, has a total running time of 72:22. Despite their long history of making records, Alder makes it clear that the songs take a lot of work to realize.

"Like all albums, nothing comes easy," he says. "It's quite a process to go from the idea to the actual finished song. Sometimes you think you're done with it, then you hear something else and you have to try that. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't, but you at least have to try it just so you know that in the end you've done everything possible to make it as good as it can be. Jim and I spent practically every day for the last year writing this album. I am very happy with the outcome, and with the blend of styles. I guess I could say that this album represents all of the years that we have been together."

The record also features guest appearances from touring guitarist Mike Abdow, who contributed some solos, plus PORCUPINE TREE/THE PINEAPPLE THIEF drummer Gavin Harrison, who plays on "When Snow Falls". "Under The Sun" sees the band incorporating a full string section for the first time.

"Long Day Good Night" track listing:

01. The Destination Onward
02. Shuttered World
03. Alone We Walk
04. Now Comes The Rain
05. The Way Home
06. Under The Sun
07. Scars
08. Begin Again
09. When Snow Falls
10. Liar
11. Glass Houses
12. The Longest Shadow Of The Day
13. The Last Song



