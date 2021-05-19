FATES WARNING And SEBASTIAN BACH Drummer BOBBY JARZOMBEK Is Now Playing With Country Legend GEORGE STRAIT

FATES WARNING and Sebastian Bach drummer Bobby Jarzombek is now playing drums for the legendary country music artist George Strait.

Jarzombek says: "As the newest member of [George's] ACE IN THE HOLE band, last Saturday we played a private event in Austin, Texas and everything was awesome!

"I am so glad to be here! Really looking forward to the future with George and the guys!"

Strait has sold over 68.5 million records and earned 33 platinum or multi-platinum albums, the most in all of country music, and 60 No. 1 singles — the most of any artist of any music genre in history. He is a member of the Country Music Hall Of Fame, holds a Grammy for "Best Country Album" with "Troubadour" and more than 60 music and entertainment industry awards.

San Antonio, Texas native Jarzombek has long been one of the Lone Star state's most respected and admired drummers. Since first making his mark with local metal outfit JUGGERNAUT in the mid-1980s, Bobby's surgical percussive assault has powered legends RIOT, JUDAS PRIEST vocalist Rob Halford's solo outfit and prog wackos SPASTIC INK, among others. A touring pro for over 30 years, Bobby has played on five continents and performed in front of some of the largest crowds in the world, including Rock In Rio and the Wacken Open Air estival. For the past 15 years, he has divided his time between prog metal stalwarts FATES WARNING and former SKID ROW vocalist Sebastian Bach's band. Bobby also continues to do live and studio work with a variety of country music acts.

Bobby issued his "Performance & Technique" instructional drum DVD in 2005 and then teamed up with Platinum Samples for the release of 2011's "Bobby Jarzombek Metal MIDI Groove Library".