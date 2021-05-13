FASTER PUSSYCAT To Release First New Music in 15 Years; Summer Tour With ENUFF Z'NUFF Announced

May 13, 2021 0 Comments

FASTER PUSSYCAT To Release First New Music in 15 Years; Summer Tour With ENUFF Z'NUFF Announced

For years, FASTER PUSSYCAT's aggressive touring schedule made it difficult for the band to work on new material. So when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and there were no live shows for the foreseeable future, the group immediately shifted gears and entered the studio.

The new single, "NOLA", is a song inspired by the fabulous city of New Orleans, a city that fronman Taime Downe holds dear to his heart.

When the band started working on making new music for a release, "NOLA" was the obvious choice to lead with. Downe and guitarist Sam Bam Koltun began working together in the studio, tracking guitars on what would be the first new song from the band since 2006's "The Power And The Glory Hole".

The B-side of the single is "Pirate Love" a cover of the JOHNNY THUNDERS & THE HEARTBREAKERS song, which was goes back to FASTER PUSSYCAT's club days, also Inspired by the New Orleans theme, as Thunders passed away in New Orleans in 1991, and has had a major influence on Downe and the whole band.

The single will be released on May 21 in two formats: digital and a seven-inch vinyl single. The vinyl will be available exclusively via the band's web site, www.fasterpussycat.com.

To celebrate the release, FASTER PUSSYCAT and ENUFF Z'NUFF are pairing up and coming "Straight Outta Quarantine" throughout North America, showing all the warts, scars and tattoos that only a package like this can, which have only grown deeper over the past year.

Featuring the MTV smash hits "House Of Pain", "New Thing", "Bathroom Wall" and "Fly High Michelle", the "Straight Outta Quarantine" tour — which has been booked and re-booked with careful consideration of each venue's COVID-19 regulations and the safety of all involved — is without question going to be one of the most long-overdue rock and roll parties of our lifetime.

Jun. 18 - Fremont Street Country Club - Las Vegas, NV *
Jun. 19 - Leatherheads - Salt Lake City, UT *
Jun. 24 - Edith Lucielle's - Cedar Rapids, IA
Jun. 25 - The Scene Rock Bar - Kansas City, MO
Jun. 26 - Diamond Music Hall - St. Peters, MO
Jun. 27 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL
Jun. 29 - Live At 1175 - Kansasville, WI
Jun. 30 - Phat Heads II - Green Bay, WI
Jul. 01 - Hobart Art Theatre - Hobart, IN *
Jul. 02 - Diesel Concert Theatre - Chesterfield, MI
Jul. 03 - Big Indian Drive-In - Irving, NY
Jul. 04 - M3 Festival - Columbia, MD
Jul. 05 - The Vault - New Bedford, MA
Jul. 06 - Reverb - Reading, PA
Jul. 07 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA
Jul. 08 - Peecox - Erlanger, KY *
Jul. 10 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH
Jul. 11 - Thelma's Sport Nook - Sharpsville, PA
Jul. 14 - Tally Ho Theatre - Leesburg, VA
Jul. 16 - Amos Southend Music Hall - Charlotte, NC
Jul. 17 - 37 Main Street - Buford, GA
Jul. 18 - Hal & Mal's - Jackson, MS
Jul. 19 - Drew & Willies Sports Bar - Denham Springs, LA
Jul. 21 - The Rail Club - Fort Worth, TX
Jul. 23 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO
Jul. 24 - The Venue - Denver, CO
Jul. 27 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK
Jul. 29 - Cooters - Eagle Pass, TX
Jul. 30 - Sam's Burger Joint - San Antonio, TX
Jul. 31 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

* FASTER PUSSYCAT only

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).