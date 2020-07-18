Fan-Made DONALD TRUMP Ad Featuring LINKIN PARK's 'In The End' Pulled From Twitter In Response To Copyright Claim

A video soundtracked by LINKIN PARK's "In The End" that President Donald Trump posted to his Twitter on Saturday (July 18) was removed from the social media platform due to a claim by the copyright owner.

The two-minute, fan-made clip revolved around quotes from Trump's 2017 inaugural address, including his vow to start "transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people." The video painted presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a member of the Washington elite.

Within hours, Twitter pulled the video from Trump's feed and replaced it with a message that reads, "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

Back in January 2017, LINKIN PARK frontman Chester Bennington famously called Trump "a greater threat to the USA than terrorism."

AEROSMITH's Steven Tyler, Neil Young and R.E.M. have all publicly slammed Trump for using their music at his events.

Just last month, THE ROLLING STONES threatened legal action against Trump if he continues to use the band's music at his campaign rallies.

Three years ago, TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider, who got to know Trump personally after appearing more than once on "The Celebrity Apprentice", said that he could no longer be friends with the president because he did not share his views on important issues, including the Trump administration's harsh immigration policy.

Snider found himself in the middle of controversy in 2016 when he asked Trump to stop using the 1984 TWISTED SISTER anthem "We're Not Gonna Take It" in his campaign. The singer said at the time that Trump was very gracious about the request.

