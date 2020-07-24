FALSET Feat. DREAM THEATER Singer JAMES LABRIE's Son CHANCE: 'Give' Music Video

Canadian rock group FALSET will release its debut album, "We Follow Or Lead The Way", on October 16. The band is comprised of Zach Copeland (vocals/guitar), Braeden Kozy (guitar), Riley Fields (bass) and Chance LaBrie (drums), son of DREAM THEATER singer James LaBrie.

The official music video for FALSET's first single, "Give", can be seen below.

Copeland says: "'Give' is a song about putting your best foot forward.

"I believe that in life, we are all dealt a hand of cards, some are good, some are bad. Nothing we do in our entire lives can change the hand that we were dealt In the Beginning. All we can do is give it all we’ve got, and strive for our own best ending.

"The song is basically referring to life as one big poker game. In the chorus section of the song, 'I'll play my cards; I call your bluff' is a first-person referral to doing what you think is right, or doing what you know you need to do, despite what anyone else says or thinks."

"We Follow Or Lead The Way" was produced by Zach Copeland and mixed by Nolly Getgood (PERIPHERY, DEVIN TOWNSEND). The album combines metalcore, modern rock, djent, and prog elements highlighted by heavy-hitting breakdowns, soaring melodic vocals, and virtuosic guitar solos for a collection of exciting and memorable material.

Chance LaBrie said: "This album was made at my uncle David's cottage. It was nice to get away from all of of life's distractions and have a relaxing environment to write this album in with the boys. Then Nolly just brought it up a whole other level with the huge mix."

Added Copeland: "We were just experimenting as we were writing and this is what came out of it. It was a lot of fun to make."

Track listing:

01. Kingdom

02. Give

03. Fire At Will

04. We Follow Or Lead The Way

05. Rock Bottom

06. Hollow Saints

07. Dear Heaven Dear Saints

08. Without A Trace

09. 9 Minute Drive

10. Smoke & Mirrors

