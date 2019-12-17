FALLING IN REVERSE To Perform Entire 'The Drug In Me Is You' Album On Upcoming Tour

To celebrate the gold certification of its debut album, "The Drug In Me Is You", FALLING IN REVERSE has announced "The Drug in Me Is Gold" tour. The trek kicks off February 8 in San Antonio, Texas and runs through March 3 in Sacramento, California. ESCAPE THE FATE and THE WORD ALIVE will serve as support. All dates are below.

"I'm very honored and thankful to the fans for this milestone," says singer Ronnie Radke.

"The Drug In Me Is You" arrived on July 26, 2011 via Epitaph Records. The record is considered a classic of both the genre and the era, and has spawned several hits, such as the title track, "Sink Or Swim" and "I'm Not A Vampire".

FALLING IN REVERSE will be performing "The Drug In Me Is You" in full, along with some other fan favorites, on this tour.

The band will also release a limited-run, gold vinyl edition of the album on January 17.

Earlier this fall, FALLING IN REVERSE dropped the cinematic video for the new song "Popular Monster", which has tallied over five million views in less than a month.

The band previously dropped the song "Drugs", which features SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor. It marked the third track in a successful trilogy of standalone songs and also included "Losing My Life" and "Losing My Mind". The trifecta of videos has accumulated nearly 43 million combined views to date.

FALLING IN REVERSE's most recent full-length album, 2017's "Coming Home", is available via Epitaph Records.

"The Drug In Me Is Gold" tour dates:

Feb. 08 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
Feb. 10 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Feb. 11 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Feb. 12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
Feb. 14 - Richmond, VA - The National
Feb. 15 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Feb. 16 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
Feb. 18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Feb. 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
Feb. 21 - Louisville, KY - The Mercury Ballroom
Feb. 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Feb. 23 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Feb. 24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Feb. 25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
Feb. 28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
Feb. 29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
Mar. 01 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre
Mar. 03 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

