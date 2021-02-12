FALLING IN REVERSE Shares Cinematic Video For 'I'm Not A Vampire (Revamped)'

FALLING IN REVERSE has shared the video for the reimagined version of the classic fan-favorite "I'm Not A Vampire". The epic visual is dramatic and cinematic, and feels very Tim Burton-esque. Meanwhile, the new version of song is equally as epic and sprawling.

"'I'm Not a Vampire (Revamped)' was over 10 years in the making," says Ronnie Radke. "I wrote the original song, while sitting inside a maximum security prison, about drug addiction. I always believed songs such as this one had more to offer than its original form, so I wanted to give fans a new perspective and redefine who I am when it comes to expressing myself and being creative."

The original appears on the band's 2011-released album "The Drug In Me Is You", which achieved a gold certification last year.

FALLING IN REVERSE has also announced "Live From The Unknown", an immersive livestream experience. It will feature two totally unique concerts with different set lists taking place over a pair of Friday nights in April.

"'Live From The Unknown' is a two-part event I have created that has never been done," Radke explains. "It's two shows on separate nights with added elements that you just have to see to understand. Me trying to explain it now would ruin the live experience and also wouldn't do it justice. Make sure you grab your tickets cause it probably will never happen like this again!"

The dates for the "Live From The Unknown" are as follows:

Friday, April 16: Part 1 - 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST

Friday, April 30: Part 2 - 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST

Purchase your tickets here.

FALLING IN REVERSE's most recent single, "Popular Monster", enjoyed a multi-week stint at No. 1 on the rock radio charts. The song landed in the top spot on the Mediabase Active Rock chart, Billboard's Hot Hard Rock chart, and the Nielsen Rock chart. It marked the first No.1 single of the band's career. It also followed the gold certification of "The Drug In Me Is You" and a sold-out anniversary tour.

