FALLING IN REVERSE Releases New Single 'Zombified'

Platinum-selling rock band FALLING IN REVERSE has released the official Jensen Noen-directed music video for its new single "Zombified". The song was written by FALLING IN REVERSE frontman Ronnie Radke along with Cody Quistad and Jon Lundin.

"Zombified" is expected to appear on FALLING IN REVERSE's upcoming EP, "Neon Zombie", which will be released "soon," according to the band's social media.

Last April, FALLING IN REVERSE took part in "Live From The Unknown", an immersive livestream experience featuring two totally unique concerts with different setlists.

FALLING IN REVERSE recently announced "Live From the Unknown: The Tour", a winter 2022 headline run which kicks off on January 13 in Atlanta and runs through February 4 in Los Angeles. The tour will feature support from WAGE WAR, HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS and Jeris Johnson.

Last fall, FALLING IN REVERSE's No. 1 single "Popular Monster" earned platinum status. It has been streamed over 145 million times and has emerged as one of the biggest anthems of this new decade.

"Popular Monster" enjoyed a multi-week stint at No. 1 on the rock radio charts. The song landed in the top spot on the Mediabase Active Rock chart, Billboard's Hot Hard Rock chart, and the Nielsen Rock chart. It marked the first No.1 single of the band's career. It also followed the gold certification of "The Drug In Me Is You" and a sold-out anniversary tour.

