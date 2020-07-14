FALLING IN REVERSE Drops Previously Unreleased Song 'Carry On'

FALLING IN REVERSE has shared the not-so-new song "Carry On". The track was originally recorded during the sessions for 2017's "Coming Home" and was previously unreleased. The band revisited the track and decided now was the time to share it with the world.
FALLING IN REVERSE's latest smash hit single, "Popular Monster", enjoyed a multi-week stint as the No. 1 rock radio song in the country. The song landed in the top spot on the Mediabase active rock chart, Billboard's Hot Hard Rock chart, and the Nielsen rock chart. The chart-topping hit marked the first No.1 single of FALLING IN REVERSE's career. It also follows the recent gold certification of the band's 2011-released debut album "The Drug In Me Is You" and a sold-out anniversary tour.
The band previously dropped the song "Drugs", which features SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor. It marked the third track in a successful trilogy of standalone songs and also included "Losing My Life" and "Losing My Mind".
FALLING IN REVERSE's most recent full-length album, 2017's "Coming Home", is available via Epitaph Records.
