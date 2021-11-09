FALLING IN REVERSE Announces 'Live From The Unknown' 2022 Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale Available

After a successful, multi-week "Live From the Unknown" streaming event that took place this spring, platinum-selling rock band FALLING IN REVERSE is hitting the road and returning to the stage. The band has announced "Live From the Unknown: The Tour", a winter 2022 headline run which kicks off on January 13 in Atlanta and runs through February 4 in Los Angeles. The tour will feature support from WAGE WAR, HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS and Jeris Johnson.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. local and end on Thursday, November 11 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BLABBERMOUTH" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be this Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Watch the tour trailer below.

In other FALLING IN REVERSE news, the band's No. 1 single "Popular Monster" has earned platinum status. It has been streamed over 145 million times and has emerged as one of the biggest anthems of this new decade.

FALLING IN REVERSE tour dates:

Jan. 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

Jan. 14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Jan. 15 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON

Jan. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Jan. 18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Jan. 19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Jan. 21 - Boston, MA - Tsongas Center

Jan. 22 - New York, NY - Hammerstein

Jan. 24 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Jan. 25 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

Jan. 26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore*

Jan. 28 - Kansas City, MO - The Uptown Theatre

Jan. 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Jan. 30 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

Feb. 01 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Feb. 04 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

*No WAGE WAR

