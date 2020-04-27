FAKE NAMES Feat. BAD RELIGION And REFUSED Members: Listen To 'Being Them' Song

"Being Them", a new song from the punk rock supergroup FAKE NAMES — which includes Brian Baker (MINOR THREAT, DAG NASTY, BAD RELIGION), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., EMBRACE, ONE LAST WISH), Dennis Lyxzén (REFUSED, INTERNATIONAL NOISE CONSPIRACY, INVSN), and Johnny Temple (GIRLS AGAINST BOYS, SOULSIDE) — can be streamed below. The track is taken from FAKE NAMES' self-titled debut album, which will be released on May 8 via Epitaph.

FAKE NAMES was formed in early 2016 when Baker and Hampton met up at Hampton's Brooklyn home to play music together, with no intentions beyond possibly writing a song or two. Friends since first grade, the two guitarists ended up writing a handful of songs that day, and then closed out the session with a spontaneous decision to start a band. When it came to finding a bassist, Baker and Hampton looked to Temple, a fellow classmate from their elementary school. Later that year at Chicago's Riot Fest, both Baker and Temple were struck with the sudden inspiration to recruit Lyxzén as their singer.

On their self-titled debut, FAKE NAMES bring their collective history to a 28-minute burst of unbridled energy. Co-produced by Hampton and Geoff Sanoff and recorded at Renegade Studios (a New York City facility owned by Little Steven Van Zandt), the album augments their bare-bones breed of punk with a heavy dose of power-pop, cleanly manifested in the band's bittersweet melodies and abundant backup harmonies.

Today, FAKE NAMES share their energetic single "Brick", a classic punk anthem complete with chant-along chorus and revolution-minded lyrics.

"Fake Names" track listing:

01. All For Sale

02. Driver

03. Being Them

04. Brick

05. Darkest Days

06. Heavy Feather

07. First Everlasting

08. This Is Nothing

09. Weight

10. Lost Cause

Photo by Glen E. Friedman

