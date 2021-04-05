FAITH NO MORE, MASTODON, SEPULTURA, BEASTIE BOYS, 311 Members Cover PUBLIC ENEMY's 'She Watch Channel Zero'

SLAVES ON DOPE's Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine, along with Bill Kelliher of MASTODON, are back with their project THE KINGS OF QUARANTINE, this time with a powerful rendition of PUBLIC ENEMY's "She Watch Channel Zero". The new video features musicians Billy Gould and Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE), Mix Master Mike (BEASTIE BOYS), SA (311), MC Serch (3RD BASS), Derrick Green (SEPULTURA), Sen Dog (CYPRESS HILL), Toby Morse (H2O) and a special appearance from legendary pop artist Ron English (POPAGANDA).
THE KINGS OF QUARANTINE came together in 2020 after a discussion between Jason and Bill about possibly collaborating on a cover song. "She Watch Channel Zero" is the third installment in a series of covers that will be released throughout 2021 in an effort to bring some joy and entertainment to music lovers worldwide.
"We hope to not only put a smile on people's faces, but also help the touring staff that have been severely affected by the pandemic," says Rockman. One hundred percent of the profits will be donated to Roadie Relief, a fundraising effort to aid qualifying roadies who have submitted an application for financial help.
THE KINGS OF QUARANTINE have no plans of slowing down, with more star-studded covers to be released in the near future.
