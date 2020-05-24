FAITH NO MORE Keyboardist Says MAN ON MAN Video Was Removed From YouTube 'For Sexual Violations'

FAITH NO MORE keyboardist Roddy Bottum says that the debut video from his MAN ON MAN project was removed from YouTube "for sexual violations." The "Daddy" clip, which made its online debut on Friday (May 22), is still available on MAN ON MAN's Instagram page.

Earlier today, Bottum tweeted: "For reasons unbeknownst, the MAN ON MAN video for DADDY was removed by YouTube for sexual violations. It's on our IG channel for now."

MAN ON MAN is a collaboration between Bottum and his boyfriend Joey Holman.

"Daddy" is taken from MAN ON MAN's debut album, which is expected to arrive this summer.

MAN ON MAN's Instagram describes the project as "gay lovers making gay music."

"We're setting out ultimately to document this odd time in the history of the world and to address the importance of creativity and togetherness," Bottum told Rolling Stone. "The statement of the song and video for 'Daddy' maybe is a celebration of love in isolation and is a love letter to the not-so-distant past of a place and time where we communed physically together with our queer community."

Regarding the MAN ON MAN promotional photo and video, which feature Bottum and Holman in tight whitey briefs, Roddy said: "There's enough representation in the gay community of young, hairless pretty men. It feels good to represent a faction of our culture that isn't squeaky and manicured. Based on the ageist and homophobic responses posted in the comments section of a straight publication that ran our photo, I'm happy to be those faces on the queer map."

Bottum had been teasing MAN ON MAN for the past few weeks while he and Joey have been quarantining in Oxnard, California.

Bottum was one of the first openly gay famous rockers, casually announcing his homosexuality in a 1993 interview for The Advocate with the iconic gay journalist Lance Loud.

"It was preposterous to me that people would have issues with it, but it was a difficult time," Bottum told Tidal in a 2019 interview. "I was in a band [FAITH NO MORE] that was being embraced by bands like METALLICA and GUNS N' ROSES. Really hetero vibes and really over-the-top, sexist, clichéd camps of musical dinosaur vibes.”

FAITH NO MORE opened for METALLICA and GUNS N' ROSES on their 1992 stadium tour — a few years after GN'R released the song "One In A Million", featuring the Axl Rose-penned lyrics "immigrants and f****ts/they make no sense to me."

"It was definitely awkward. I don't know if I would be able to do that today," Bottum told Tidal. "If a band like that asked a project I was involved in to open up for them, I think I would be a lot more politically in-tune with being able to say, 'No, thank you.'"

Last November, FAITH NO MORE announced its first live performances in half a decade.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, FAITH NO MORE was supposed to return to the road in the spring, five years after the release of the group's acclaimed reunion album, "Sol Invictus".

