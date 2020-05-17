FAITH NO MORE Keyboardist RODDY BOTTUM Collaborates With Boyfriend On MAN ON MAN Project

FAITH NO MORE keyboardist Roddy Bottum has collaborated with his boyfriend Joey on a new project called MAN ON MAN. The band's debut single, "Daddy", will arrive next week.

Bottum has been teasing the project for the past few weeks while he and Joey have been quarantining in Oxnard, California.

Earlier today, Roddy tweeted: "We've talked about projects in quarantine, y'all n me. I'm happy to announce that me and Joeys record is finished and we'll release our first single, Daddy, next week. We're calling it MAN ON MAN. Love yous."

Bottum was one of the first openly gay famous rockers, casually announcing his homosexuality in a 1993 interview for The Advocate with the iconic gay journalist Lance Loud.

"It was preposterous to me that people would have issues with it, but it was a difficult time," Bottum told Tidal in a 2019 interview. "I was in a band [FAITH NO MORE] that was being embraced by bands like METALLICA and GUNS N' ROSES. Really hetero vibes and really over-the-top, sexist, clichéd camps of musical dinosaur vibes.”

FAITH NO MORE opened for METALLICA and GUNS N' ROSES on their 1992 stadium tour — a few years after GN'R released the song "One In A Million", featuring the Axl Rose-penned lyrics "immigrants and f****ts/they make no sense to me."

"It was definitely awkward. I don't know if I would be able to do that today," Bottum told Tidal. "If a band like that asked a project I was involved in to open up for them, I think I would be a lot more politically in-tune with being able to say, 'No, thank you.'"

Last November, FAITH NO MORE announced its first live performances in half a decade.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, FAITH NO MORE was supposed to return to the road in the spring, five years after the release of the group's acclaimed reunion album, "Sol Invictus".

