FAITH NO MORE Has 'No Plans Right Now To Record Any New Music'

FAITH NO MORE keyboardist Roddy Bottum says that there are no plans for the band to record new music.

This past November, influential alt-metal act announced its first European live performances in half a decade.

FAITH NO MORE will return to the road in the spring, five years after the release of the group's acclaimed reunion album, "Sol Invictus".

But in a new interview with Kerrang!, Bottum said that fans shouldn't hold their breaths for the follow-up to "Sol Invictus".

"You know, there's no plans right now to record any new music," Roddy said. "There's no plans at all. I think we're all at an age, or at a time in our lives, where looking back at what we've done is a profound place to be. I'm super-proud of what we've done in a way that I haven't been before. I think maybe some years ago it did feel a little bit dirty, like we were taking advantage of the world by just going out there and playing old songs, but for whatever reason, I'm in a different place with that right now. I think our legacy speaks for itself in the way the world is right now. It's refreshing and it's appropriately provocative to throw ourselves into the world again. It's a good example of eccentric leftism, if you will."

Roddy went on to say that FAITH NO MORE 's comeback has actually "been a long time in the making."

"I think all of us were at the point collectively where we felt like what we had done five years ago in reforming, and the subsequent recording and touring of that recording [the 'Sol Invictus' album], was an unfinished task," he explained. "There were places that we didn't go, things we didn't do, and ways that we would have liked to perform but hadn't. The option to do it again was still there, but it kind of took us a while to get our head around how we wanted to do it, and what the impetus for going forward was."

FAITH NO MORE initially reunited for touring purposes in 2009, twelve years after issuing its previous studio set, "Album Of The Year", and followed that up with the aforementioned "Sol Invictus".

In 2018, Bottum said that he had been working on new material with his FAITH NO MORE bandmates Mike Bordin and Billy Gould, saying that the trio was getting together regularly "in the hopes of pushing things forward and making new music."

Three years ago, FAITH NO MORE singer Mike Patton told Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show that the band was "on an extended break." He added: "And if something happens, it'll happen organically and naturally. But I kind of don't think it will. I kind of feel like we've tipped the scales a little bit. But we'll see. Who knows? I've learned my lesson not to say 'no.'"

Patton stressed that he didn't close the door on any future shows with FAITH NO MORE. "It's one of those things. It's kind of like going to a family reunion, and you get along with your uncle, and then you're, like, 'Oh, we're gonna go to the next barbecue. Okay. Fine,'" he said. "I mean, that's really the way it is with us."

Chuck Mosley, who sang on FAITH NO MORE's first two albums, died in November 2017 "due to the disease of addiction," according to a statement from his family. He was 57.

Photo credit: Jimmy Hubbard