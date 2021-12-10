FAITH NO MORE Cancels European Festivals, U.K., Australia And New Zealand Dates

FAITH NO MORE has canceled all of its previously announced shows for 2022, including tours of Australia, New Zealand and the U.K., as well as a number of European festival appearances.

The band announced the cancelations in a statement posted on social media. The group wrote: "Unfortunately due to our current challenges, we aren't going to be ready to perform for the upcoming Australian, New Zealand and UK/European tours.

"To play at anything less than 100% after so long is not an option for us.

"We apologize to all of you ticket holders, and are forever grateful to our fans for your support and understanding."

This past September, FAITH NO MORE scrapped all of its previously announced fall 2021 performances, saying frontman Mike Patton was unable to perform as hoped due to mental health issues, partially exacerbated by the pandemic. The other members of FAITH NO MORE issued a statement expressing their disappointment about the tour cancelation while also throwing their support behind their bandmate. They wrote: "To say that we feel shattered by these cancellations would be a complete understatement.

"It has been a real challenge to return to this music after a five-year absence, but we have been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals left no doubt that we were back to top form, which makes this statement very difficult to write.

"Coming on almost two years of pandemic and lack of work, it has been heartbreaking to give our crew the news," they continued. "We consider our crew like family. And then, equally importantly, we are aware of what this means to our fans, who have been patiently supporting us — hoping, as we have, for a break in this frustrating situation. Many folks have taken isolation quite hard, and patiently waited as shows have been postponed time and time again. This will be tough for them.

"And yet in spite of all this, we have a family member who needs help. We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer. He can count on our 100% support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now.

"Thank you for continuing to believe in us."

Back in April 2020, Patton told Rolling Stone about his life in quarantine: "Although I am lucky enough to hopefully survive this, I have had an entire year of tours canceled, between different bands, and that certainly does weigh on me, the bands I'm working with, and obviously the fans who may or may not have purchased tickets! So … basically, it sucks. But personally, this lockdown lifestyle is not terribly different from my normal routine, as I'm quite hermetic and private. But sometimes it does resonate deeper — like, when you want to hit a restaurant with family or friends. No. What do we do? We adapt or die."

FAITH NO MORE initially reunited for touring purposes in 2009, 12 years after issuing its previous studio set, "Album Of The Year", and followed that up with 2015's "Sol Invictus".

In May, FAITH NO MORE moved its scheduled summer 2021 European back to the summer of 2022.

