FAILURE Announces Spring/Summer 2022 North American Tour

FAILURE has announced a North American tour in support of its recently released sixth album, "Wild Type Droid".

Ken Andrews said of the live outings: "I have not been this excited to bring new material to the stage since 'Fantastic Planet'. Prepare yourself for an out-of-body experience."

The dates, which kick off on June 2 in San Diego and run for five weeks before culminating in a hometown show at Los Angeles's Regent Theatre, are on sale today at 10 a.m. local time. All shows will open with a special preview of the forthcoming FAILURE documentary.

Tour dates:

June 02 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

June 03 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

June 04 - Las Vegas, CA @ Backstage Bar

June 05 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

June 07 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

June 08 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

June 09 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

June 10 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater

June 11 - St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s

June 12 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

June 14 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

June 15 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

June 16 - New Orleans, LA @ The Parish Room at House of Blues

June 17 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

June 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

June 19 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

June 21 - Raleigh, NC @ Cat's Cradle

June 22 - Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage

June 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

June 24 - New York, NY @ Warsaw

June 25 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

June 26 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

June 28 - Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot

June 29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

July 01 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

July 02 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

July 05 - Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

July 06 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

July 07 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

July 08 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre

"Wild Type Droid" arrived in December via FAILURE's own label, Failure Music. Rolling Stone called the 10-song collection "incredibly expansive," Guitar World described the album as "one of the most inspiring alternative guitar records to arrive in 2021," and Paste magazine said the trio "make a career-defining statement."

"To me, it captures a lot of the new musical approaches and techniques we were going for on this album, but somehow is still quintessential FAILURE," Andrews explained as news of the album was revealed. "We've been together long enough to know that some of our best ideas come directly from these experimental sessions. For this album, we simply cultivated that methodology for a much longer time than we have in the past. It brought out the trio aspect of the band. There was a feeling we could really push the individual parts further away from each other and let the more interesting and challenging combinations take center stage."

FAILURE is Andrews (vocals, guitar, bass, programming), Greg Edwards (vocals, guitar, bass, keys) and Kellii Scott (drums, percussion). Formed in early '90s in Los Angeles, the trio has released six albums: "Comfort" (1992), "Magnified" (1994), "Fantastic Planet" (1996), "The Heart Is A Monster" (2015), "In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind" (a series of EPs released as an album in 2018) and "Wild Type Droid" (2021). The group is considered one of the era’s most influential rock bands, with Vice, in an all-encompassing retrospective upon the band’s return, saying: "While many of their contemporaries became prolific by releasing an ungodly amount of materials, FAILURE's [initial] three-record catalog is minuscule, but just as important in terms of content, style, and music texture."

Photo credit: Priscilla C. Scott