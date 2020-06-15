EYEHATEGOD's MIKE WILLIAMS Still Has Vocals To Record For Band's New Album

June 15, 2020 0 Comments

EYEHATEGOD's MIKE WILLIAMS Still Has Vocals To Record For Band's New Album

During an appearance on a recent episode of the "Rock & Roll Beer Guy" podcast, EYEHATEGOD frontman Mike "IX" Williams spoke about how he is dealing with the coronavirus crisis. He said (hear audio below): "EYEHATEGOD was gonna take this time off anyway," Mike said. "We'd been touring for, like, three years straight, basically, and we were gonna take the rest of this year off. 'Cause I have vocals to do for the new record, and this was supposed to be the time to do that. But now the studios are closed, and it's been really hard to figure all that out. But it will get done hopefully sooner than later."

This past March, EYEHATEGOD scrapped the last three shows of its European tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band later blamed "bumbling dolt" Donald Trump for announcing a ban on travel to the U.S. from 26 European countries, which caused chaos at European airports as Americans, fearing being caught up in the ban, attempted to travel home early.

EYEHATEGOD's last album, a self-titled affair, came out in 2014. It arrived a decade and a half after its predecessor, 2000's "Confederacy Of Ruined Lives".

EYEHATEGOD's 1990 "In The Name Of Suffering" and 1993 "Take As Needed For Pain" studio albums are considered their seminal works and are often cited as pillars of the American sludge sound alongside ACID BATH, BUZZOV*EN and CROWBAR.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).