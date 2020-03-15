EYEHATEGOD Rips 'Bumbling Dolt' DONALD TRUMP, Cancels Last Three Shows Of European Tour

EYEHATEGOD has scrapped the last three shows of its European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe.

The band announced the cancelation via a statement posted on its official Facebook page.

EYEHATEGOD wrote: "It is with much regret that EYEHATEGOD has had to cancel the last three shows of our recent tour; Kiev, St. Petersburg & Moscow.

"We have no apology big enough & we are very sorry to our Ukrainian and Russian fans, but the possibility of being kept from returning home for 30 days would not have been financially possible for the band.

"Again, our sincerest apologies, but we hope you understand our situation. Thank you."

The same statemement was also shared via singer Mike IX Williams's personal Facebook page, but with the following additional sentence: "With the panic & situations changing by the minute after bumbling dolt D.Trump announced international travel bans, we decided to make a move before it was too late."

Trump's Wednesday announcement of a ban on travel to the U.S. from 26 European countries caused chaos at European airports as Americans, fearing being caught up in the ban, attempted to travel home early.

Trump blamed Europe for the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, saying: "The European Union failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot spots. As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travelers from Europe."

