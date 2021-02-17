EYEHATEGOD Announces Online Listening Party For 'A History Of Nomadic Behavior'

EYEHATEGOD, whose eagerly awaited new album, "A History Of Nomadic Behavior", arrives on March 12 (Century Media Records), will join fans for an online album listening party on March 11, taking the audience through each track as the members of the band give attendees an opportunity to hear the 12-song before its release.

"Be the first to cut to the front of the line to check out the new album, 'A History Of Nomadic Behavior', before its official release date," says EYEHATEGOD singer Mike IX Williams. "Refill your prescriptions and make use of your lockdown time while we spin the newest EHG material. Dress accordingly."

Revolver and Full Metal Jackie, in association with Century Media Records, host the celebratory evening, with the event streaming at 1 p.m. PST/4 p.m. EST on Revolver's YouTube channel.

"I'm really excited to host EYEHATEGOD's upcoming listening party," says Full Metal Jackie. "I'm a huge fan — these guys helped pioneer NOLA sludge and have inspired countless artists. Dangerous music for dangerous people! 'A History Of Nomadic Behavior' is their first new record in seven years — they sound lean and mean as ever!!"

"A History Of Nomadic Behavior" was produced by EYEHATEGOD, Sanford Parker (YOB, VOIVOD) and James Whitten (THOU, HIGH ON FIRE), with mixing by Whitten. The band recorded at HighTower Recording and Hypercube studios. The artwork for the LP was created by Gary Mader and Mike IX Williams.

Williams said of the songs on the album: "We're not a political band, but it was hard not to be affected by the news from the past year. During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don't believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies. Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal."

"A History Of Nomadic Behavior" follows a period that saw EYEHATEGOD on the road for three years, preceded by Williams suffering liver failure and a transplant. "We toured our asses off for three years and that's where 'A History Of Nomadic Behavior' basically comes from," Williams said before touching on his health challenge: "Death is a part of life; it's a roll of the dice. Sometimes you take life as it comes, other times you fight to stay alive."

"A History Of Nomadic Behavior" track listing:

01. Built Beneath The Lies

02. The Outer Banks

03. Fake What's Yours

04. Three Black Eyes

05. Current Situation

06. High Risk Trigger

07. Anemic Robotic

08. The Day Felt Wrong

09. The Trial Of Johnny Cancer

10. Smoker's Place

11. Circle Of Nerves

12. Every Thing, Every Day

EYEHATEGOD's last album, a self-titled affair, came out in 2014. It arrived a decade and a half after its predecessor, 2000's "Confederacy Of Ruined Lives".

EYEHATEGOD's 1990 "In The Name Of Suffering" and 1993 "Take As Needed For Pain" studio albums are considered their seminal works and are often cited as pillars of the American sludge sound alongside ACID BATH, BUZZOV*EN and CROWBAR.

Photo credit: Robb Duchemin



