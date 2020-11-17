EYEHATEGOD Announces New Album, 'A History Of Nomadic Behavior'

EYEHATEGOD, "the quintessential Southern sludge band" (Pitchfork) that Rolling Stone dubbed one of "America's great live bands," has returned to Century Media Records, with an eye towards a spring 2021 release for the group's first album in seven years: "A History Of Nomadic Behavior".

EYEHATEGOD said in a statement: "EYEHATEGOD are pleased to announce we've signed a licensing deal with Century Media Records USA and Europe...! We welcome the new changes along with the new year coming, and want this union to benefit everyone involved, especially our rabid and disturbed fans across the globe!"

Phillipp Schulte, director of Century Media Records, added: "We're happy to announce solidifying our worldwide relationship with EYEHATEGOD. While Century Media has worked with the guys in the past, we're excited to begin a new chapter with a record that easily ranks amongst this hard-working, heavy-touring band's best. We are very much looking forward to releasing EYEHATEGOD's 'A Historic Of Nomadic Behavior'."

"EYEHATEGOD are survivors on every level," says Century Media Records vice president of A&R Mike Gitter. "Since 1988, they've been part of the framework of extreme music and 'A History Of Nomadic Behavior' will be no exception. Theirs is a tough and turbulent road that would have stopped most bands dead in their tracks. Not these NOLA legends. Century Media has been part of their career from the early days and we're excited to be working together again. EYEHATEGOD is here to stay."

The cover art for "A History Of Nomadic Behavior" has been revealed as the band and label prepare to share additional details about the album in coming weeks.

Last March, EYEHATEGOD scrapped the last three shows of its European tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band later blamed "bumbling dolt" Donald Trump for announcing a ban on travel to the U.S. from 26 European countries, which caused chaos at European airports as Americans, fearing being caught up in the ban, attempted to travel home early.

EYEHATEGOD's last album, a self-titled affair, came out in 2014. It arrived a decade and a half after its predecessor, 2000's "Confederacy Of Ruined Lives".

EYEHATEGOD's 1990 "In The Name Of Suffering" and 1993 "Take As Needed For Pain" studio albums are considered their seminal works and are often cited as pillars of the American sludge sound alongside ACID BATH, BUZZOV*EN and CROWBAR.

