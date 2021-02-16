Extreme Metal Artist JUSTIN BARTLETT Diagnosed With Cancer; Fundraising Campaign Launched

February 16, 2021 0 Comments

Extreme Metal Artist JUSTIN BARTLETT Diagnosed With Cancer; Fundraising Campaign Launched

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for extreme metal artist Justin Bartlett, who was recently been diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer.

Bartlett has created album covers for CADAVER, DRAGGED INTO SUNLIGHT, HOODED MENACE and TRAP THEM, as well as the art for Decibel magazine's first tour in 2012.

Comments Bartlett's sister: "As I dropped him off at his Oncology appointment, I looked at my brother and I said, 'Justin, this sucks so much.' With pain and exhaustion in his eyes, he replied, 'And… this is just the beginning.' Shortly after that conversation, it was confirmed that my brother, Justin Bartlett, has Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer. We had our suspicions based on his symptoms, and the cryptic scan results that had been sent home with him from his latest emergency room stay. Since then, he's already had three surgeries and is due to start chemotherapy soon.

"Justin is one of my best friends. He's funny, intelligent, generous and extremely talented. He has his own business working as a graphic designer & gallery artist — most famously in the heavy metal music genre. If you're a metal fan, you've seen some of his album cover work and merchandise designs. He's got a LONG road ahead of him, and needs help with medical and living expenses because he's too exhausted and in pain to work."

You can donate to Justin's GoFundMe campaign at this location.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).