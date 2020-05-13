EXTREME, DREAM THEATER, ALICE COOPER Members Featured On Cover Of 'Let It Be' To Benefit MusiCares Relief Fund

With the support of the MusiCares Foundation, the team behind "Soundcheck Live" is bringing together 68 of the brightest stars in the music world to deliver a stirring performance of "Let It Be" for a good cause. The performance will feature Avril Lavigne, Nuno Bettencourt, Orianthi, Phil X, Gary Cherone and Doug "Dug" Pinnick, as well as a long list of brilliant musicians, vocalists, and engineers who have performed and worked alongside the likes of Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Ariana Grande, and many more.

With the song and video (available on May 12 on all digital streaming services and "Soundcheck Live"'s YouTube page), the musicians, vocalists, and engineers involved hope to raise money for music industry professionals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as offer up inspiration at a time when the world needs it most.

Founded in 2016 by Avril Lavigne's musical director Steve Ferlazzo, "Soundcheck Live" is a monthly all-star jam featuring national/international recording artists, touring sideman and local L.A. entertainers. Founded for musicians and music lovers alike, the concept kicked off as a way for well-known performers and up-and-coming stars to showcase their skills and network with other artists.

When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered all live music venues in California, including "Soundcheck Live"'s home venue, Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood, California, Ferlazzo wanted to bring together these artists to be a part of something larger than themselves and give back to the community. He sought out the MusicCares Foundation for the benefit, as they had set up a relief fund specifically for musicians, engineers, producers, stagehands, and other industry professionals experiencing financial hardship.

"We chose 'Let It Be' as a song of hope in uncertain times," Ferlazzo said. "I like to think of this project as an entire three-hour 'Soundcheck Live' show condensed into one five-minute song that will offer people some inspiration and help when they need it most."

Fundraising efforts for donations as well as auction items by some of the more notable performers will be hosted through www.charitystars.com.

"Let It Be" performer credits

Drums:

* Glen Sobel (ALICE COOPER, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, RICHIE SAMBORA)

* Mike Mangini (DREAM THEATER, EXTREME, solo artist)

* Kevin "Kfigg" Figueiredo (EXTREME, DRAMAGODS)

* Chad Wright (BRUCE HORNSBY & THE NOISEMAKERS, THE JACKSONS)

* Chris Reeve (AVRIL LAVIGNE, TOM MORELLO, FILTER)

* Mike Bennett (RICHIE KOTZEN, HILARY DUFF, STEVE STEVENS)

* Randy Cooke (SMASH MOUTH, GONE WEST, DAVE STEWART)

* Christian Hogan (RZA, ROSE'S PAWN SHOP, FAULKNER)

Percussion:

* Rodney Howard (AVRIL LAVIGNE, GAVIN DEGRAW, REGINA SPEKTOR)

* Ryan Brown (DWEEZIL ZAPPA)

Bass:

* Doug "Dug" Pinnick (KING'S X, KXM)

* Stu Hamm (STEVE VAI, JOE SATRIANI, CAIFANES)

* Ashley Reeve (CHER, FILTER, ADAM LAMBERT)

* Marty O'Brien (LITA FORD, KELLY CLARKSON, CELINE DION)

* Jerry Jemmott (KING CURTIS, ARETHA FRANKLIN, B.B. KING)

* Derek Frank (SHANIA TWAIN, GWEN STEFANI)

* Joe Pessia (STEELHEART, DRAMAGODS, TANTRIC)

* Jennifer Jo Oberle (FIVE FOR FIGHTING, VERTICAL HORIZON, AIR SUPPLY)

Keyboards:

* Steve Ferlazzo (AVRIL LAVIGNE, SOUNDCHECK LIVE, DRAMAGODS)

* Brian London (BRUNO MARS, LADY GAGA, RIHANNA)

* Michael Bluestein (FOREIGNER, BOZ SCAGGS)

* James King (FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS, JEFF GOLDBLUM)

* Korel Tunador (ROB THOMAS, KATY PERRY, GOO GOO DOLLS)

* Mike Mangan (BIG ORGAN TRIO, GLENN HUGHES)

* Sven Martin (JONATHAN DAVIS, T.A.T.U., LIZ PHAIR)

* Dave Kerzner (IN CONTINUUM, SOUND OF CONTACT)

* Robbie Genett (FUEL, EVERCLEAR, NICK LACHEY)

* Alexander Burke (BILLY RAY CYRUS, BEN LEE, JILL SOBUEL)

Guitars:

* Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME, GENERATION AXE, RIHANNA)

* Phil X (PHIL X, PHIL X & THE DRILLS, BON JOVI)

* Orianthi (MICHAEL JACKSON, ALICE COOPER, solo artist)

* Steve Fekete (AMERICA, GWEN STEFANI, AVRIL LAVIGNE)

* Joe Augello (ROBIN THICKE, JENNIFER HUDSON, BACKSTREET BOYS

* Joey Sykes (THE BABYS, HONEY RIVER, COWARD)

* Fernando Perdomo (ECHO IN THE CANYON, THE DIRTY DIAMOND, DAVE KERZNER)

* Barry Pointer (HOLLYWOOD ROSES, HILLBILLY HERALD)

* Luis Gil Bettencourt (MARIA BETTENCOURT)

* David Immerman (AVRIL LAVIGNE, GOLDFINGER, JULIET SIMMS)

* August Zadra (DENNIS DEYOUNG & THE MUSIC OF STYX, WAITING FOR MONDAY)

* Dan Ellis (AVRIL LAVIGNE, GLASSJAW, FENDER PLAY)

* Devin Bronson (AVRIL LAVIGNE, SEBASTIAN BACH, DAVID COOK)

Background Vocals:

* Annette Marie Frank (AXS TV WORLDS GREATEST TRIBUTE BANDS, Soundcheck Live)

* Lisa Margaroli (LOU GRAMM, LINDA PERRY, SEAL)

* Angela Michael (ROD STEWART, DISNEY'S KIM POSSIBLE TV SHOW, GET HIM TO THE GREEK)

* Felice Hernandez (OINGO BOINGO FORMER MEMBERS, HILARY DUFF, PITCH PERFECT 2)

* Holly Bisaha (THE BABYS, STEVIE WONDER, BANG TANGO)

* Maria Bettencourt (solo artist)

* Mark Lennon (VENICE, ROGER WATERS)

Strings:

* Eliza James (BURT BACHARACH, PAUL ANKA, QUARTET 405)

* Danica Pinner (AVRIL LAVIGNE, JONAS BROTHERS, DEADMAU5)

* Rebecca Schlappich-Charles (MARIACHI EL BRONX, MARIACHI DIVAS, QUARTET405)

* Rachel Grace (ARIANA GRANDE, FOO FIGHTERS, RHYE)

* Ginny Luke (BRITNEY SPEARS, SHAWN MENDES, MEAT LOAF)

* Kinga Bacik (EMINEM, CAMILLA CABELLO, FOO FIGHTERS)

Horns:

* Jon Manness (THE RED LINE HORNS, GLORIA TREVI, ALEJANDRA GUZMÁN)

* Alexander Mathias (AMY WINEHOUSE, GLORIA TREVI)

Vocalists:

* Avril Lavigne

* Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME, GENERATION AXE, RIHANNA)

* Gary Cherone (EXTREME, HURTSMILE)

* Carl Restivo (TOM MORELLO, PERRY FARRELL'S SATELLITE PARTY, RIHANNA)

* John Bisaha (THE BABYS, RAIDING THE ROCK VAULT, BISAHA)

Gabriela (solo artist)

* Tommy Dempsey (solo artist)

* Leah Martin-Brown (EVOL WALKS)

Engineers:

* Matthew King Ross, audio engineer: Eliza James (violin)

* Adam Bartow, audio engineer: Tommy Dempsey (vocals)

Mixed By:

* Paul Hager

Mastering By:

* Maor Applebaum at Maor Applebaum Mastering

Video Editor:

* Mike Savage

