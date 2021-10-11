EXODUS's STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA Feels 'Absolutely Amazing' Performing Live After Recent Weight Loss

During an appearance on an episode of the "BODS Mayhem Hour" podcast, EXODUS frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza discussed his recent weight loss. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's a work in progress every day. Every day it's a work in progress, believe me. It's not just lose it. Every day I have to work out and watch what I eat and just pay attention. And I'm still losing more… Actually, I've done two performances since I have lost weight, and I feel absolutely amazing live."

This past April, Souza revealed via his Zetro's Toxic Vault YouTube channel that he had lost 62 pounds. "And I actually wanna lose another 25 pounds," he said at the time, "And it's getting harder and harder as I'm slimming up. But there's still room… I've still got a long way to go."

Zetro reiterated that he was "not finished" with his quest to lose weight. "Every week I have a routine that I do," he said. "I have a certain type of food that I eat. I exercise every single day. I'm at seven miles every day now. So I do seven miles. That's what's helping me out. And I watch what I eat. You just can't eat what you want, and that's just the truth. So everything that I eat — every spoonful, every teaspoon of ketchup — I log, and I know how much it is, and I keep a certain balance of it. I'm not great — there's days where I cheat too, like everybody else — but I have to be honest with you, I keep it really very, very minimal, and I don't think I'm gonna be going back to that ever again. As I'm getting older, it's not healthy."

Souza went on to confirm that he restricts his calorie intake every day. "I don't go over 1,200," he revealed. "It's unfortunate that's the work I have to do, but like drug addicts and alcoholics, I'm the same way with sweets and chocolates and stuff like that."

Zetro and the rest of EXODUS will release their new album, "Persona Non Grata", in November via Nuclear Blast. It will be the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was the San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' first release since the departure of the group's lead singer of nine years, Rob Dukes, and the return of Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.

"Persona Non Grata" was recorded at a studio in Lake Almanor, California and was engineered by Steve Lagudi and EXODUS. It was produced by EXODUS and was mixed by Andy Sneap.

"Persona Non Grata" will feature a guest appearance by ex-EXODUS guitarist Rick Hunolt.

Souza is now on his third stint with EXODUS, having previously fronted the band from 1986 to 1993 and 2002 to 2004. A decade following his second departure, Souza returned to the fold in 2014, just in time to appear on "Blood In Blood Out".

