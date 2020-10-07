EXODUS's New Album Will Be 'An Absolute Thrash Metal Masterpiece,' Says STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA

October 7, 2020 0 Comments

EXODUS's New Album Will Be 'An Absolute Thrash Metal Masterpiece,' Says STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA

EXODUS recently entered the studio in Lake Almanor, California to begin recording its long-awaited new album for a tentative early 2021 release via Nuclear Blast Records.

The San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' next disc will be the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was their first release since the departure of the group's lead singer of nine years, Rob Dukes, and the return of Steve "Zetro" Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.

Souza discussed the progress of the recording sessions for EXODUS's new LP in the latest installment of his "Zetro's Toxic Vault" video series.

Speaking about the musical direction of the new EXODUS material, Zetro said (see video below): "This album has everything that a heavy metal fan and EXODUS fan wants. It's very brutal, it's very violent, it's very fast. The lyrics are very aggressive and really deep subject matter. It doesn't disappoint.

"As for [guitarist] Gary Holt, him being the major songwriter and the main songwriter, I feel that he's written an absolute masterpiece — an absolute thrash metal masterpiece. It's got all of the elements that an EXODUS record should have. It's not even done yet, and I'm really already proud of it."

Souza went on to say that he can't reveal any songtitles or other details about the next EXODUS record other that the fact that it is "quite fucking brutal."

"If I was to let you know where I'm at right now vocally, I am two-thirds done through the album," he said. "Actually, I've been kicking ass lately, and the songs are heavy.

"A lot of different Zetro going on on this album, I think. There's a lot of hills and valleys. I explored a lot of different angles, and I think that everybody's gonna really like it.

"I've gotta say, me as being a heavy metal fan, this is a great heavy metal record, man," he reiterated. "To me, it is. And it's not even done. Leads aren't even really on the thing yet, so there's still a lot of work to get done. And [mixer] Andy Sneap has not even gotten it in his hands yet fully. Actually, the only things at this time that are fully done are the drums. So, other than that, we're all still kind of piecing it together. I think Gary just finished his last rhythm — I believe his rhythms are now finished. So it's on to finishing the vocals, playing lead guitar and [bassist] Jack [Gibson] finishing what he has left to do."

EXODUS's next studio album will be the group's first since the completion of SLAYER's final tour. In 2011, Holt began filling in for Jeff Hanneman at SLAYER live shows, and became the band's full-time co-guitarist as of 2013, while remaining a member of EXODUS.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).