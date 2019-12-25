EXODUS To Play Special 'Bonded By Blood' Set On 70000 TONS OF METAL Cruise

December 25, 2019 0 Comments

EXODUS, THE FACELESS, WHIPLASH, INCANTATION, HAVOK, EDENBRIDGE, NOVEMBERS DOOM and GHOST SHIP OCTAVIUS are among the latest confirmed acts for next year's edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. EXODUS will play two very special sets: one "best-of" set and one celebrating the 35th anniversary of its seminal debut album, "Bonded By Blood".

Round X of 70000 Tons Of Metal will sail January 7 to January 11, 2020.

As always, 70000 Tons Of Metal will be host of some very exclusive performances: French cult band SORTILÈGE will play exclusive original lineup reunion shows, including guitarist and main composer Stéphane Dumont; MOONSORROW will perform its album "Verisäkeet" in its entirety; and WINTERSUN will play its only two shows of 2020 on board.

The lineup is now shaping up as follows:

ABORTED
AETHER REALM
ARCHON ANGEL
AT THE GATES
ATHEIST
AXXIS
BLOODBOUND
CANDLEMASS
CARACH ANGREN
CATTLE DECAPITATION
CRUACHAN
DEVIN TOWNSEND
EDENBRIDGE
EINHERJER
EMPEROR
EPICA
EXODUS
FINNTROLL
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
GHOST SHIP OCTAVIUS
GRAVE DIGGER
HAGGARD
HAVOK
IHSAHN
INCANTATION
KAMPFAR
KISSIN' DYNAMITE
LEAVES EYES
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST
MOONSORROW
NOVEMBERS DOOM
OMNIUM GATHERUM
ORIGIN
ORPHANED LAND
SOEN
SORTILÈGE
STAM1NA
SUFFOCATION
THE AGONIST
THE FACELESS
TROLLFEST
VENOM
WHIPLASH
WINTERSUN

Survivors and first-time sailors will headbang their way on board the 154,000-plus-ton luxury cruise ship, the Independence of the Seas, from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the beautiful island of Cozumel, Mexico and back. Sailors will be joined by 60 world-class heavy metal bands, performing more than 120 shows over four nights. Only 3000 tickets will be sold.

Prices start at USD 833.00 plus taxes and fees per person and include on-board accommodation, unrestricted access to all shows, meals, and numerous special events, including meet-and-greets with all bands on board.

Visit 70000tons.com to book your cabin before they're gone.

Sailing on board the Independence of the Seas, one of the biggest cruise ships in the world, guests will enjoy complimentary fine dining, bars and lounges that never close, 24-hour room service and a host of on-board activities.

With nine consecutive sellouts since the first voyage in 2011, this five-day, four-night heavy metal music festival and Caribbean vacation will celebrate Round X in 2020, offering 3000 metalheads the unique opportunity to mingle side-by-side with 60 world-class heavy metal bands.

Every band plays twice and all guests have unrestricted festival access to more than 120 live performances, including the "Jamming In International Waters" all-star jam, meet-and-greets with every band, intimate artist clinics and workshops and exclusive album premieres. All of this with no VIP areas on board makes it feel like everyone has a backstage pass. If that's not enough, festival-goers even get a chance to explore a Caribbean dream destination with their favorite artists.




