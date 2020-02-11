EXODUS, TESTAMENT And DEATH ANGEL Are 'Extremely Lucky' After Surviving 'Terrifying' Sweden-Finland Ferry Ride

EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt says that he and his bandmates are "extremely lucky" to have survived a ferry ride between Sweden and Finland Sunday night after Storm Ciara battered northern Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains.

The San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal legends, who are currently taking part in "The Bay Strikes Back" European tour with TESTAMENT and DEATH ANGEL, had performed in Stockholm Friday night and were on their way to Helsinki for Monday night's gig when they were caught in a very bumpy overnight journey, with some of the musicians becoming seasick from the ship's movements.

On Monday morning, Holt took to his Instagram to post several images of the storm's aftermath and included the following message: "Rough seas? I thought @70000tons was bad? Last nights ferry - cruise to Finland last night was on another level. Most insane thing I've ever experienced. Yeah, it was a little terrifying. Ship was getting tossed like a canoe. But we made it. The truck did not, but we all pooled our gear together so the show is ON!!!! Time to rock."

He added in a follow-up post: "Okay, after a little research on last nights storm, I know of three bands who got extremely lucky!!! 25 foot waves, category 11 out of a 12 scale, two out of five band members puking their guts out, it was FUCKING TERRIFYING!!! But we made it and I feel pretty fucking alive today!! But I'm kind of done with big wave ferry and cruise ship trips! Ugh! Time for some sleep tonight"

On Monday morning, around 16,000 people in southern Sweden were left with no electricity as a result of Storm Ciara.

The storm reportedly reached its peak at around midnight and caused several bridges to be closed on Sunday, including the Öresund Bridge that links southern Sweden with Denmark.

"The Bay Strikes Back" tour sees the trio of pioneering metal stalwarts joining forces for what is being billed as "a series of unforgettable shows." The trek kicked off February 6 in Copenhagen, Denmark and is hitting 25 cities before concluding on March 11 in Hanover, Germany.

