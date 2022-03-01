EXODUS Singer STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA Reflects On His Worst Show

March 1, 2022 0 Comments

EXODUS Singer STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA Reflects On His Worst Show

During an appearance on "Put Up Your Dukes", the new podcast hosted by ex-EXODUS singer Rob Dukes, current EXODUS frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza was asked to name the worst show he ever played in his life. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I remember we were on the 'Headbangers Ball' tour [with ANTHRAX and HELLOWEEN in 1989] and we were in New Orleans. And I love Slurpees — not as much anymore 'cause of my transformation lately, but I love Slurpees. And we got to the French Quarter, and Hurricanes are like Slurpees with fucking alcohol in them. So I was drinking 'em, and I didn't really taste the booze and they are high-alcohol-contented drinks. And I drank, like, five of them. And on those tours, we were on stage at, like, 7:30 or something, eight o'clock. It was an arena tour, so it stated early. HELLOWEEN went on, then us. So we were [scheduled to go on at] 7:30. And I went on stage, and I had to be the worst 'cause I was so fucking shitfaced; I couldn't even remember the words and I was spinning. And it was just awful. Gary [Holt, EXODUS guitarist] was none too happy with me."

He continued: "I'd never been the French Quarter before, so our manager was there with us, Toni [Isabella], and she's all, 'Oh, let's take a cab and go.' And I'm walking around. I'm, like, 'Wait a minute. They've got drink places right on the street?' I'm all, 'Fuck me.' I'm all, 'What do you got that kind of tastes like a Slurpee?' They're all, 'I have a Hurricane.' I'm, like, 'Okay. Cool.' I'm all, 'It does taste like a Slurpee.' I [had] five of those — five of them. And now if I drank a half of one, I'd be throwing up, let alone five of them. But I was 26 at that time, and we did do party back in those days, so it's not saying my body wasn't like an athlete, physically ready for it. But that was probably the worst time on stage. Although I'll say — and not to be arrogant — I try not to ever have bad shows, regardless of how much I need to prepare myself for it."

EXODUS released its new album, "Persona Non Grata", on November 19 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP was recorded at a studio in Lake Almanor, California and was engineered by Steve Lagudi and EXODUS. It was produced by EXODUS and was mixed by Andy Sneap. For the third time in the band's history, they returned to Swedish artist Pär Olofsson to create the album artwork.

"Persona Non Grata" is the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was the San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' first release since the departure of Dukes, and the return of Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.

EXODUS TESTAMENT and DEATH ANGEL played the sole 2021 date of "The Bay Strikes Back Tour" last November 27 at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California. The gig took place less than two months after the three bands shared the stage at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento.

"The Bay Strikes Back Tour" was originally scheduled to kick off on October 6, 2021 at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California and make stops in Austin, New York, and Detroit before concluding in Oakland. The tour has since been rescheduled to take place in April and May 2022.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).