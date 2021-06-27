EXODUS: 'Pleasures Of The Frets: The Guitar Anthology Volume 2' Guitar Book Now Available

The sequel to EXODUS's best-selling guitar book is finally here. "Pleasures Of The Frets: The Guitar Anthology Volume 2" features guitar tab and notation for 12 killer songs from the EXODUS catalog. All songs were transcribed note for note from the original recordings by EXODUS's touring guitarist Kragen Lum (also of HEATHEN) and Ernie Ball's "Match The Master" award winner Evan Bradley. Learn how to play the songs exactly as the band plays them with these 100% accurate transcriptions. Presented in two-guitar format so you can learn to play every riff and solo just as Gary Holt, Rick Hunolt and Lee Altus played them on the albums. Includes a foreword by EXODUS guitar legend Rick Hunolt. 256 pages.

The deluxe print edition of the book also includes an exclusive EXODUS "Pleasures Of The Frets" guitar pick and two-sided bookmark set plus a digital copy of the book in PDF format. The deluxe print edition is only available through SubLevel Records. Print edition and eBook also available. Physical books shipping on August 6. Digital copy and eBook available now.

Songs included:

* And Then There Were None

* Brain Dead

* Deathamphetamine

* Deranged

* Funeral Hymn

* Good Day To Die

* Impact Is Imminent

* Impaler

* The Last Act Of Defiance

* Only Death Decides

* Piranha

* Salt The Wound

Pre-order now and download your digital copy or eBook immediately.

EXODUS's new album, "Persona Non Grata", is tentatively due in November. It will be the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was the San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' first release since the departure of the group's lead singer of nine years, Rob Dukes, and the return of Steve "Zetro" Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.

"Persona Non Grata" was recorded at a studio in Lake Almanor, California and was engineered by Steve Lagudi and EXODUS. It was produced by EXODUS and was mixed by Andy Sneap.