EXODUS: 'Persona Non Grata' Guitar Book Coming In December

SubLevel Records has announced the brand new EXODUS "Persona Non Grata" guitar book, featuring guitar tab and notation for all 12 killer songs from the new EXODUS album. All songs were transcribed note for note from the original recordings by HEATHEN guitarist — and occasional EXODUS touring member — Kragen Lum and Ernie Ball's Match The Master award winner Evan Bradley.

Learn how to play the songs exactly as the band plays them with these 100% accurate transcriptions. Presented in two-guitar format so you can learn to play every riff and solo just as Gary Holt and Lee Altus (plus guest solos by Rick Hunolt and Kragen Lum) played them on the album. The 262-page print edition will begin shipping on December 17.

This deluxe print edition of the book also includes an EXODUS "Persona Non Grata" guitar pick and two-sided bookmark set plus a digital copy of the guitar book in PDF format. The deluxe print edition is only available through SubLevel Records.

Songs included:

* Persona Non Grata

* R.E.M.F.

* Slipping Into Madness

* Elitist

* Prescribing Horror

* The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)

* The Years Of Death And Dying

* Clickbait

* The Fires Of Division

* Cosa Del Pantano

* Lunatic-Liar-Lord

* Antiseed

"Persona Non Grata" is the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was the San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' first release since the departure of the group's lead singer of nine years, Rob Dukes, and the return of Steve "Zetro" Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.

"Persona Non Grata" was recorded at a studio in Lake Almanor, California and was engineered by Steve Lagudi and EXODUS. It was produced by EXODUS and was mixed by Andy Sneap. For the third time in the band's history, they returned to Swedish artist Pär Olofsson to create the album artwork.

In July, EXODUS drummer Tom Hunting underwent a successful total gastrectomy in his battle with squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) of the stomach. He rejoined his bandmates on stage on October 7 at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

EXODUS tapped John Tempesta to play drums for the band at Psycho Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada in August and at Full Terror Assault in Cave In Rock, Illinois in September while Hunting was recovering from surgery. Tempesta was a member of EXODUS from 1989 until 1993 and played on the band's albums "Impact Is Imminent" (1990) and "Force Of Habit" (1992).

A GoFundMe campaign to help Hunting with medical expenses had previously raised more than $114,000 — including $5,000 from Tom's former EXODUS bandmate, current METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett, and $1,500 from FOZZY singer and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho.