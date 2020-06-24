EXODUS, Ex-SLAYER, Ex-MACHINE HEAD Members Team Up For Cover Of DEAD KENNEDYS' 'Police Truck' (Video)

June 24, 2020 0 Comments

Former MACHINE HEAD guitarist Phil Demmel has teamed up with EXODUS singer Steve "Zetro" Souza, former SLAYER and current SUICIDAL TENDENCIES drummer Dave Lombardo and RANCID bassist Matt Hoffman to record a "quarantine" cover version of the DEAD KENNEDYS classic "Police Truck" as part of Phil's new series "Collab-A-Jam".

Phil uploaded the video to his YouTube channel, writing in an accompanying message: "Back in the early 80' Zet's brother John and I convinced him to sing for our band, ON PAROLE. He helped introduce me to the Bay Area music scene and between the 2 of them, tried their best to corrupt my adolescent ways. Zet would sing the lyrics to this song and do his best Jello Biafra impersonation, it's been embedded in my head so much that I needed to bring it to life and jam this out.

"I reached out to Dave Lombardo because I knew he LOVED the DKs and would help me add some power since I tracked 2 over-driven guitar tracks. I then reached out to my bud Lars from RANCID and he suggested the RANCID bass player, Matt who has played the song many times before and would nail it. He did.

"I picked this one before all the recent activity so this song isn't any kind of statement or declaration. It's 4 dudes jamming music.

"Be good to each other all y'all!!!!!"

Credits:

Steve "Zetro" Souza - Vocals
Dave Lombardo - Drums
Matt Hoffman - Bass
Phil Demmel - Guitars

Mixed by Juan Urteaga
Video edit by Wayne Marsala for Grey Haven Media

