Ex-WHITE LION Singer MIKE TRAMP Is 'Truly Proud' Of His New Album 'Second Time Around'

May 1 will see the release of "Second Time Around", the new album from Mike Tramp. And while the ex-WHITE LION and FREAK OF NATURE frontman is no rookie to releases in his own name, this time he does so with a special feeling.

"I've lost count of how many times I've been asked. That if I could do it all over again, what would I change? It's a tricky question and for an artist, sometimes an unfair one", he says. "Because when we looked back, hindsight is always 20/20 and we know it all, and familiar with the Monday morning quarterback scenario, where everyone knows where he should have thrown the ball or kicked it. What the hell did I know when I walked into the recording studio the first time in 1976 to record my first album? The answer is nothing, and I can honestly admit, it didn't really change 10 years or 20 years later on. With every album I recorded or every tour I finished I always came home with so much more knowledge than when I started it, and always wished I'd known it all at the beginning.

"I am proud of these songs," he continued. "They are like my other albums and 100% representation of who Mike Tramp is. If aliens came down to earth and happened to pick up 'Second Time Around' as the first Mike Tramp album they heard, I would be truly proud and confident that all of my DNA would be in this album."

"Second Time Around" will be released worldwide through Target Records containing ten songs (including the first single "The Road"). The words and music were written by Mike Tramp and the album was produced by Soren Andersen and Mike Tramp. Mixing done by Peter Mannson at Mir Studio in Stockholm, Sweden. Mastering was handled by Henrik West at Medley Studio in Copenhagen, Denmark. Recordings were done by Soren Andersen at Medley Studio in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional recording done by Tramp.

All pre-orders will be personally signed by Mike Tramp. The album will be released in a limited 500 copies only red vinyl, black vinyl CD and digital. And special "Second Time Around" t-shirt in 100 copies only available at Targetshop.dk can be pre-ordered along with the album.

Track listing:

01. All Of My Life

02. The Road

03. Anymore

04. Come On

05. Between Good And Bad

06. Lay Down Your Guns

07. Highway

08. No Tomorrow

09. Back To You

10. When She Cries

Personnel:

Mike Tramp: Vocal, Electric & Acoustic Guitar, Piano

Oliver Steffensen: Main Guitar all songs

Claus Langeskov: Bass

Morten Hellborn: Drums

Soren Andersen: Additional Guitar

Jay Boe: Hammond B-3

Marcus Nand: 12 String Acoustic Guitar, 1st solo on "Back To You"

Emily Garriock Langeskov: Backing Vocals

Lars Rahbek Andresen: Piano on "Highway"

Photos: Jakob Muxoll

