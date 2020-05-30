Ex-W.A.SP. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES Pays Tribute To BOB KULICK: 'He Treated Me With The Utmost Respect'

Former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes has paid tribute to legendary guitarist and record producer Bob Kulick, who played on two of the band's albums, "The Crimson Idol" (1992) and "Still Not Black Enough" (1995).
Kulick died on Friday (May 29) at the age of 70. His passing was confirmed by his brother, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick. A cause of death has not been revealed.
In a statement issued earlier today, Holmes said: "Every time I was around Bob, he treated me with the utmost respect. I played on a record for him, and he paid me twice the money I was told I was gonna be paid. That was the kind of human being Bob was. Gone too soon. I love you. RIP Bob."
Holmes joined W.A.S.P. in 1982 and remained with the group until 1990. In 1996, Holmes rejoined W.A.S.P. and stayed with the band until 2001. Holmes has not played with W.A.S.P. since.
In 2018, Holmes released a four-song EP, "Under The Influence". The effort was recorded in Cannes, France, where Holmes has lived since 2014.
Photo courtesy of Duke TV
