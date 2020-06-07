Ex-VIXEN Singer JANET GARDNER Releases Video For 'Wounded' From Upcoming GARDNER/JAMES Album 'Synergy'

Former VIXEN singer Janet Gardner has released the official music video for the song "Wounded" from GARDNER/JAMES, her collaborative project with her husband, guitarist/producer Justin James, who has previously worked with STAIND, COLLECTIVE SOUL and TYKETTO. The track is taken from GARDNER*JAMES's upcoming album, "Synergy", which will be released later in the year via Pavement Entertainment.

The performance footage for "Wounded" was shot by Gang Geunwoo and Lee IIgyu of Metalbong Production.

"Synergy" is the first Gardner/James album to be released under the GARDNER/JAMES banner. The couple previously collaborated on Janet's first two solo albums, 2018's "Janet Gardner" and 2019's "Your Place In The Sun".

Prior to "Wounded"'s arrival, GARDNER/JAMES released the songs "Lonely We Fight" and "Talk To Myself", which will also appear on "Synergy".

Janet announced her departure from VIXEN in January 2019, saying in a statement that it was time for her to step aside and let drummer Roxy Petrucci and bassist Share Ross "pursue their vision for the future of VIXEN."

Gardner, Petrucci and Ross are considered to be part of VIXEN's classic lineup, along with founding guitarist Jan Kuehnemund, who died of cancer in October 2013.

Gardner contributed lead vocals to VIXEN's most commercially successful studio albums — "Vixen" (1988), "Rev It Up" (1990) and "Tangerine" (1998) — as well as the group's latest release, 2018's live album "Live Fire".

In January 2018, Gardner underwent surgery to remove blood clots in her brain, a condition known as a subdural hematoma.

While Gardner was recovering from her surgery, VIXEN played a show in Durant, Oklahoma in March 2018 with a fill-in singer, Lorraine Lewis of FEMME FATALE. In January 2019, Lewis was announced as Gardner's official replacement.

