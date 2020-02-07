Ex-THE BLACK CROWES Drummer STEVE GORMAN Praises RUSH For Keeping NEIL PEART's Cancer Battle A Secret

February 7, 2020 0 Comments

Ex-THE BLACK CROWES Drummer STEVE GORMAN Praises RUSH For Keeping NEIL PEART's Cancer Battle A Secret

Steve Gorman, former drummer of THE BLACK CROWES, has praised Canadian rockers RUSH for having enough "respect" for Neil Peart to keep his cancer battle a secret until his passing last month.

Neil Peart died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The iconic RUSH drummer was 67 years old.

RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

In a recent interview with the San Francisco Bay Area rock station 107.7 The Bone, Gorman stated about Peart (see video below): "That guy died and no one knew for three days. That tells me more about RUSH than anything else. What respect they had for each other and for what they were as a band and for him as a man. And the fact that he was sick for three years and no one knew. That's all I could think when I heard that news. I was, like, 'God bless those guys, man.' They kept that so tight, and that's impossible nowadays."

RUSH's final show took place at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).