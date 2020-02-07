Ex-THE BLACK CROWES Drummer STEVE GORMAN Praises RUSH For Keeping NEIL PEART's Cancer Battle A Secret

Steve Gorman, former drummer of THE BLACK CROWES, has praised Canadian rockers RUSH for having enough "respect" for Neil Peart to keep his cancer battle a secret until his passing last month.

Neil Peart died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The iconic RUSH drummer was 67 years old.

RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

In a recent interview with the San Francisco Bay Area rock station 107.7 The Bone, Gorman stated about Peart (see video below): "That guy died and no one knew for three days. That tells me more about RUSH than anything else. What respect they had for each other and for what they were as a band and for him as a man. And the fact that he was sick for three years and no one knew. That's all I could think when I heard that news. I was, like, 'God bless those guys, man.' They kept that so tight, and that's impossible nowadays."

RUSH's final show took place at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.

