Ex-THE BLACK CROWES Drummer STEVE GORMAN Dismisses Suggestion KATE HUDSON Was 'Disruptive Force' In CHRIS ROBINSON's Life

Former THE BLACK CROWES drummer Steve Gorman has dismissed the suggestion that Kate Hudson was a "disruptive force" in singer Chris Robinson's life.

During her relationship with THE BLACK CROWES frontman, the "Almost Famous" star was often portrayed — jokingly or not — by the band's fans as THE BLACK CROWES' Yoko Ono. The odd direction the group had taken, along with the "hiatus" of the CROWES between 2002 and 2005, was often blamed on Hudson.

Gorman, who released a book, "Hard To Handle: The Life And Death Of The Black Crowes - A Memoir", in September, addressed Hudson's role in THE BLACK CROWES' history during a recent appearance on TSN's "Jay and Dan Podcast". He said (hear audio below): "In the grand scheme of things, she wasn't there for very long. But when she [got involved with Chris], she made an immediate impact. She told him two things: 'stop doing drugs' and 'get along with your brother.' And he said, 'Okay.' And then the rest of us immediately thought about building a statue of her — because that's all we'd ever wanted. 'Let's not be wasted seven days a week, and why don't you stop trying to kill your brother?' And she came in, and just immediately — that stopped, for a little while."

He continued: "It's funny, because people have said that Kate was this disruptive force. No, the other one in his life — there was quite a murderers' row. But Kate Hudson was not one of them, I can assure you."

Hudson and Robinson met at a party in New York in May 2000 and married on New Year's Eve in Colorado. It was the first marriage for Hudson and second for Robinson, who's 13 years older. They got divorced in 2007 and now share son Ryder, 15.

In 2009, Robinson married Allison Bridges. Their daughter was born in December 2009. He and Bridges divorced in October 2018.

Gorman is not involved in THE BLACK CROWES' upcoming reunion tour, which is scheduled to kick off on June 17 at Austin's Austin360 Amphitheater in Austin wrap on September 19 at the Forum in L.A. Joining Chris and Rich Robinson will be a all new lineup of THE CROWES featuring EARTHLESS guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, former TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND bassist Tim Lefebvre along with ONCE AND FUTURE BAND members Joel Robinow on keyboards and Raj Ojha on drums.

