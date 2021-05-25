Ex-TESTAMENT Bassist GREG CHRISTIAN On DAVID ELLEFSON: 'Sometimes There Are Consequences To Doing Stupid S**t'

May 25, 2021 0 Comments

Ex-TESTAMENT Bassist GREG CHRISTIAN On DAVID ELLEFSON: 'Sometimes There Are Consequences To Doing Stupid S**t'

Former TESTAMENT bassist Greg Christian has weighed in on David Ellefson's dismissal from MEGADETH, saying "sometimes there are consequences to doing stupid shit."

Christian — whose acrimonious January 2014 exit from TESTAMENT was well publicized on these pages — addressed MEGADETH's decision to fire Ellefson while responding to questions on Facebook about his possible interest in auditioning for the vacant spot in the Dave Mustaine-fronted band.

On Monday (May 24), Christian took to his Facebook page to share MEGADETH's statement about Ellefson's departure, and he included the following message: "Before anyone else messages me about this ... I kinda feel bad for Ellefson about this but sometimes there are consequences to doing stupid shit. But whatever that's their issue not mine.

"My issue is: I'm about 99% certain that Dave (M) only wants a bass player that uses a pick. No fingers. In that camp, Dave is the General. He does what he wants and gets what he wants.

"I can play the shit out of the bass with my fingers but I'm pretty much useless with a pic. It is what it is. If it were different, my broke ass would've already reached out to him. C'est La Vie ... it'll be a good gig for someone. And I wish David (E) the best. I think it's unfortunate things ended up like this (but it's not unexpected)".

MEGADETH fired Ellefson on Monday, two weeks after the leak of the bassist's messages and videos featuring a woman who is not his wife.

Earlier in the month, sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving Ellefson were posted on Twitter. The longtime MEGADETH member later released a statement on Instagram denying all social media chatter that he "groomed" an underage fan.

Ellefson's statement was accompanied by a screenshot of a social media post from the woman involved, who denied any suggestions that she was underage at the time. The woman also revealed she recorded the intimate moments and shared them with a friend without Ellefson's permission, calling herself "naïve" for doing so and claiming that the contact between her and the musician was "all consensual and all online." She also called assumptions that she was "groomed" by Ellefson "misinformation".

Ellefson was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, when the group briefly broke up because Mustaine suffered severe nerve damage that left him unable to play.

Mustaine reformed MEGADETH 17 years ago. Originally setting out to record a solo album, Mustaine enlisted studio musicians to play on what ultimately became MEGADETH's 2004 "The System Has Failed" comeback album, subsequently recruiting former ICED EARTH bassist James MacDonough to take Ellefeson's place for the album's touring cycle.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Mustaine, alleging the frontman shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

Before anyone else messages me about this ...
I kinda feel bad for Ellefson about this but sometimes there are...

Posted by Greg Christian on Monday, May 24, 2021

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).